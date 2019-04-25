Washington DC Jimmy Lake receives new three-year deal that makes him highest paid assistant in Pac-12

To nobody’s surprise in Seattle and beyond, running the West Coast’s best defense is a lucrative position.
According to contracts obtained by The Athletic, Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is now the highest paid assistant in the Pac-12 (and likely top 10 nationally) after inking a new three-year deal with the school that guarantees him $4.6 million through 2021. He is set to make some $1.4 million in 2019 and takes over the top mantle in assistant pay in the conference from the departed Jim Leavitt at Oregon.
Lake has reportedly been contacted by other programs like Alabama and Texas A&M in recent years but has chosen instead to stay on Montlake with the Huskies after being promoted to coordinator back in 2018. With the compensation certainly playing a factor in keeping him with the Huskies, Lake’s new deal with the school also includes a strengthened buyout that makes it clear that his next step will likely only be for a head coaching gig in the future:
Lake’s contract includes buyout language that would make it difficult for him to leave for another assistant’s job in the Pac-12; if he were to make such a move, he would owe UW the remaining balance of his guaranteed compensation. He would owe half of his remaining guaranteed compensation if he were to leave for any non-head-coaching job in another conference or for an NFL non-coordinator position. There is no penalty in the event Lake leaves for a college head-coaching job, or a pro head-coaching or coordinator job.
Co-coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski also received a raise according to the report and will make just a shade under $1 million this upcoming season, making for an expensive pairing under Chris Petersen that Washington fans would probably agree is worth it seeing how the team has performed on the field as the top unit in the Pac-12.
Rock Chalk, money talks for the Jayhawks.
After nearly two years of discussions, Kansas finally confirmed the school has signed an extension with apparel partner adidas on Wednesday that keeps the program in the three stripes for 14 more years as part of the largest such deal in college athletics.
“The University of Kansas is an incredibly important partner for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue creating and innovating with the Jayhawks,” said Zion Armstrong, president of adidas North America, in a statement. “We’re inspired by the foundation we’ve created. There are still so many opportunities to unlock together to make a difference in the lives of Jayhawk students and athletes.”
“This commitment is much more than the standard sponsorship product-allowance agreement,” added Athletics Director Jeff Long. “adidas has demonstrated genuine commitment to the long-term growth of Kansas Athletics, while also making a meaningful contribution to the overall academic mission of the university.”
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the entire deal is worth some $196 million over the lifetime of the agreement and includes the usual mix of gear, marketing and, of course, cold hard cash. The average annual value of $14 million in goods and services a year is slightly behind UCLA’s record pact with Under Armour ($280 million over 15 years) but exceeds other recent extensions handed out by the company, such as the $129 million contract for Nebraska signed a few years ago.
Cincinnati, come on down as you’re the next contestant on the wheel… of… portal!
Wednesday, it was reported that Jerron Rollins has decided to leave the Bearcats and place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UC official subsequently confirmed to CFT that the wide receiver has indeed become the latest to enter the portal.
A three-star 2016 signee, Rollins totaled 200 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. Last year, however, the 6-2, 205-pound receiver caught just three passes, none of which went for scores, for 22 yards.
As Rollins would be leaving UC having not graduated, he’d have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FCS school. He would then have one year of eligibility he could use in 2020.
Four months after leaving Louisville, Trey Smith has found himself a new college football home.
On his personal Twitter account (and invoking my daughter’s softball team’s go-to pregame jam), Smith announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at Wyoming. As Smith graduated from the U of L the same month he confirmed his transfer from the football program, the running back will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
The Mississippi native will be entering his final year of eligibility at his new school.
Smith ran for 415 yards and four touchdowns during his time with the Cardinals. All four of the touchdowns and 263 of the yards came during this past season during his redshirt junior season, numbers that were good for second and third on the team, respectively.
Maybe the third time will be a charm for Breon Dixon?
First reported by Rivals.com, Dixon “will not be with the [Nebraska] program going forward.” Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, the Omaha World-Herald subsequently confirmed the initial report, writing that the linebacker “is off the team.”
Neither media outlet provided specifics as to the reason or reasons behind the apparent parting of ways.
Thus far, the football program has not yet addressed the reports, although the player did as he stated in a Twitter post that indicated a mutual parting of ways.
Dixon began his collegiate playing career at Ole Miss, but transferred to Nebraska in January of 2018 in the aftermath of NCAA sanctions levied on the SEC school. Because of those sanctions, Dixon was granted immediate eligibility with the Cornhuskers.
After playing in four games this past season, Dixon, a four-star 2017 signee, was able to take advantage of the new redshirt rule that preserved a year of eligibility.