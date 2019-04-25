Washington DC Jimmy Lake receives new three-year deal that makes him highest paid assistant in Pac-12

To nobody’s surprise in Seattle and beyond, running the West Coast’s best defense is a lucrative position.

According to contracts obtained by The Athletic, Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is now the highest paid assistant in the Pac-12 (and likely top 10 nationally) after inking a new three-year deal with the school that guarantees him $4.6 million through 2021. He is set to make some $1.4 million in 2019 and takes over the top mantle in assistant pay in the conference from the departed Jim Leavitt at Oregon.

Lake has reportedly been contacted by other programs like Alabama and Texas A&M in recent years but has chosen instead to stay on Montlake with the Huskies after being promoted to coordinator back in 2018. With the compensation certainly playing a factor in keeping him with the Huskies, Lake’s new deal with the school also includes a strengthened buyout that makes it clear that his next step will likely only be for a head coaching gig in the future:

Lake’s contract includes buyout language that would make it difficult for him to leave for another assistant’s job in the Pac-12; if he were to make such a move, he would owe UW the remaining balance of his guaranteed compensation. He would owe half of his remaining guaranteed compensation if he were to leave for any non-head-coaching job in another conference or for an NFL non-coordinator position. There is no penalty in the event Lake leaves for a college head-coaching job, or a pro head-coaching or coordinator job.

Co-coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski also received a raise according to the report and will make just a shade under $1 million this upcoming season, making for an expensive pairing under Chris Petersen that Washington fans would probably agree is worth it seeing how the team has performed on the field as the top unit in the Pac-12.