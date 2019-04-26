Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Big Ten drought of first-round QBs in NFL draft finally ends

By Kevin McGuireApr 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
2 Comments

Shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins heard his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Haskins had just been drafted by the Washington Redskins. In doing so, Haskins brought an end to a long and bizarre drought for Big Ten quarterbacks.

Haskins was the first quarterback from a Big Ten school drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins of Penn State was drafted with the fifth pick overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 Draft. To keep things in perspective, the former Nittany Lion All-American officially retired from the NFL following the 2011 season. That was eight years ago. The college football landscape has certainly changed a lot since the last time a Big Ten quarterback went in the first round. For starters, the Big Ten had 11 teams, the Big East and WAC each existed as a football conference, Nick Saban was months away from coaching his first game at Michigan State, and the Big 12 wouldn’t begin playing football until the next year.

For those keeping score at home, that was quite a while ago, and a ton of quarterbacks have been chosen in the first round since Collins went to the Panthers and Haskins was drafted by Washington Thursday night.

While the Big Ten may have gone through a first-round quarterback drought, it is also worth a brief reminder there have been some successful quarterbacks to play in the NFL after coming from a Big Ten program during this long stretch. You may have heard of them. Michigan’s Tom Brady (6th round of 2000 NFL Draft) is coming off yet another Super Bowl victory, his sixth in eight tries. Purdue’s Drew Brees (2nd round of 2001 NFL Draft) has a collection of passing records and accolades to go with his Super Bowl ring. Wisconsin’s Russell Wilson (3rd round of 2012 NFL Draft), who shares his allegiance with the ACC’s NC State, has one Super Bowl ring and two Super Bowl appearances and he just cashed in a mega contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Will it take another generation before a Big Ten quarterback goes in the first round again?

Georgia linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 26, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is exploring his options after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week. According to a report from Dawgs 247, Hunter confirmed he has taken the first step toward being able to potentially transfer to another college football program.

By entering his name in the NCAA database known as the transfer portal, Hunter is eligible to have contact with any other college football program in the country looking to add a linebacker to their roster. Of course, Hunter is still able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any time in the event he chooses to stick with Georgia. While a large number of the players who enter the transfer portal never look back, it is far from unheard of for a player to decide to stay put. As noted by Dawgs 247, however, none of the players from Georgia to enter the transfer portal this offseason have opted to remain in Athens.

Last month, Hunter was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. The charges were misdemeanors and his status with the Bulldogs was not confirmed by head coach Kirby Smart immediately after the arrest was made. A suspension of some sort with some internal discipline may have been the response from the program, but now it appears more likely Hunter could look for a clean slate elsewhere.

Hunter will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. As it stands now, Hunter has three years of eligibility remaining, which would leave him with two seasons left beginning in 2020 after sitting out the upcoming fall.

Recruiting stars show out on first night of 2019 NFL Draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
4 Comments

For those who say recruiting stars don’t matter, Thursday night in Nashville showed once again that, yeah, they kind of do.

All told, 32 players were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.  Of those 32, and utilizing 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings, 18 (56 percent) were rated as either four- or five-star recruits exiting high school and entering the collegiate ranks.  Eight of the selections on opening night were five-star recruits, including the first two in quarterback Kyler Murray (Oklahoma, by way of Texas A&M) and defensive end Nick Bosa (Ohio State), while the other 10 were four-stars.  At No. 3 overall, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams the was highest selected of the latter group.

Three-stars accounted for 11 of the first-round picks, the first of which was Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 overall.  Just one player who came into college as a two-star recruit, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, was selected in the opening round, while two players who were unranked, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard, were among the first 32 picks.  Both Jones and Howard, incidentally, began their careers as walk-ons at their respective schools.

Below is the entire first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the draftees’ corresponding recruiting ranking in parentheses.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (5*)
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Ohio State (5*)
3. New York Jets — Quinnen Williams, Alabama (4*)
4. Oakland Raiders — Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (4*)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LSU (4*)
6. New York Giants — Daniel Jones, Duke (NR)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Josh Allen, Kentucky (2*)
8. Detroit Lions — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa (3*)
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, Houston (5*)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers — Devin Bush, Michigan (4*)
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Jonah Williams, Alabama (5*)
12. Green Bay Packers — Rashan Gary, Michigan (5*)
13. Miami Dolphins —  Christian Wilkins, Clemson (5*)
14. Atlanta Falcons — Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (3*)
15. Washington Redskins — Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State (4*)
16. Carolina Panthers — Brian Burns, Florida State (4*)
17. New York Giants — Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (5*)
18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State (3*)
19. Tennessee Titans — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (5*)
20. Denver Broncos — Noah Fant, Iowa (3*)
21. Green Bay Packers — Darnell Savage, Maryland (3*)
22. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, Washington State (3*)
23. Houston Texans — Tytus Howard, Alabama State (NR)
24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, Alabama (3*)
25. Baltimore Ravens — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (4*)
26. Washington Redskins — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (3*)
27. Oakland Raiders — Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State (3*)
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame (4*)
29. Seattle Seahawks — L.J. Collier, TCU (3*)
30. New York Giants — Deandre Baker, Georgia (3*)
31. Atlanta Falcons — Kaleb McGary, Washington (4*)
32. New England Patriots — N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (4*)

Tennessee transfer Drew Richmond lands at USC

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In need of help to shore up a shaky offensive line, USC has unofficially added an experienced player to buttress the positional group.

In early February, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Drew Richmond was one of two offensive linemen who had decided to leave his program.  Nearly three months later, Richmond announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at USC.

As of yet, the Trojans have not officially confirmed Richmond’s addition to the roster.

A four-star 2015 signee, Richmond, who was rumored to be leaving the Vols in January prior to Pruitt’s confirmation, started 25 games during his time on Rocky Top.  A dozen of those starts came at right tackle this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Richmond would be eligible to play immediately with the Trojans in 2019.

Four-star 2018 signee is fourth player to leave Nebraska this month

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the top players in Scott Frost‘s first recruiting class in Lincoln is the latest to leave the program.

Writing on Twitter that, “[a]lthough this was not an easy decision, after further discussion with my family,” Cam’ron Jones announced he has taken his first step away from the Cornhuskers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While the move doesn’t necessarily ensure that Jones’ time in Lincoln has come to an end, such a maneuver is normally the precursor to a transfer.

Barring something unexpected, Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws if he were to land at another FBS school.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas.  He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).

Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.

Jones is the fourth Cornhusker football player to leave the program this month, joining linebackers Quayshon Alexander (HERE) and Breon Dixon (HERE) and punter Caleb Lightbourn (HERE).