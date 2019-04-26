Four-star 2018 signee is fourth player to leave Nebraska this month

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the top players in Scott Frost‘s first recruiting class in Lincoln is the latest to leave the program.

Writing on Twitter that, “[a]lthough this was not an easy decision, after further discussion with my family,” Cam’ron Jones announced he has taken his first step away from the Cornhuskers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. While the move doesn’t necessarily ensure that Jones’ time in Lincoln has come to an end, such a maneuver is normally the precursor to a transfer.

Barring something unexpected, Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws if he were to land at another FBS school. That would leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas. He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).

Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.

Jones is the fourth Cornhusker football player to leave the program this month, joining linebackers Quayshon Alexander (HERE) and Breon Dixon (HERE) and punter Caleb Lightbourn (HERE).