Miss. State had as many first-round picks in 2019 NFL Draft as Alabama, Clemson… and the Big 12/Pac-12

Not surprisingly, the two schools that played for the 2018 College Football Playoff championship were well represented in Nashville Thursday night. Another school from one of those two conferences, though, shared the first-round spotlight with those two collegiate heavyweights.

When the dust had settled in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reigning national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama were two of three schools that claimed three players selected. The other? Bama’s SEC West rival Mississippi State, the most ever in the first round of a draft for the Bulldogs.

Interestingly, MSU’s three first-round picks matched the numbers put up by a pair of Power Five conferences on the night — the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Speaking of conferences, the SEC, once again, led all leagues with nine of its players taken in the first round, three off its record of 12 set back in 2017. This marks the fourth straight year and eighth time in the last nine that conference has topped all others in first-round picks, the lone exception being its seven picks in 2016 that were bested by nine each from the ACC and Pac-12.

The ACC and Big Ten were next with seven apiece this year, followed by the AAC with one. Houston was the only Group of Five school to hear its name called Thursday night, while Alabama State of the FCS was the only non-FBS program with a player selected. Football-independent Notre Dame also had one player chosen.

In addition to the three already mentioned, four schools had two players each taken: Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State. One of the two Sooners, quarterback Kyler Murray, gave OU back-to-back overall No. 1 draft picks, the first time that’s happened since USC in 1968-69. And the Hawkeyes two selections this year were tight ends, marking the first time two players from that same position from the same school were selected in the first round of the draft.