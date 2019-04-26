Getty Images

Notre Dame, Cincinnati to meet for first time in 120-plus years in 2021

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Thanks to a development overnight, Brian Kelly‘s current employer now has a football date with one of his former bosses.

Both Cincinnati and Notre Dame confirmed Thursday that the two football programs have reached an agreement on a one-off game in 2021. Obviously, the game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, with the scheduled kickoff date currently set for Oct. 2 of that season.

The two schools have met once previously on the gridiron, way, way, way back in Oct. of 1900. As UC wrote in its release, “[w]hen the teams last met, it would be 14 years before Cincinnati became the Bearcats and 27 before Notre Dame was the Fighting Irish.”

“We recognize the importance of our institution’s presence on the national stage and this matchup fits our profile,” UC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. “There are many ties between Cincinnati and Notre Dame constituents and we are excited to add these types of high-level games to our future football schedule that match the drive and competitiveness of the football program under Head Coach Luke Fickell.”

The 57-year-old Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati for four seasons.

The game with the Bearcats, incidentally, puts the finishing touches on the Fighting Irish’s 2021 schedule.

Miss. State had as many first-round picks in 2019 NFL Draft as Alabama, Clemson… and the Big 12/Pac-12

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the two schools that played for the 2018 College Football Playoff championship were well represented in Nashville Thursday night.  Another school from one of those two conferences, though, shared the first-round spotlight with those two collegiate heavyweights.

When the dust had settled in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reigning national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama were two of three schools that claimed three players selected.  The other?  Bama’s SEC West rival Mississippi State, the most ever in the first round of a draft for the Bulldogs.

Interestingly, MSU’s three first-round picks matched the numbers put up by a pair of Power Five conferences on the night — the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Speaking of conferences, the SEC, once again, led all leagues with nine of its players taken in the first round, three off its record of 12 set back in 2017.  This marks the fourth straight year and eighth time in the last nine that conference has topped all others in first-round picks, the lone exception being its seven picks in 2016 that were bested by nine each from the ACC and Pac-12.

The ACC and Big Ten were next with seven apiece this year, followed by the AAC with one.  Houston was the only Group of Five school to hear its name called Thursday night, while Alabama State of the FCS was the only non-FBS program with a player selected.  Football-independent Notre Dame also had one player chosen.

In addition to the three already mentioned, four schools had two players each taken: Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State.  One of the two Sooners, quarterback Kyler Murray, gave OU back-to-back overall No. 1 draft picks, the first time that’s happened since USC in 1968-69.  And the Hawkeyes two selections this year were tight ends, marking the first time two players from that same position from the same school were selected in the first round of the draft.

South Alabama loses second WR to grad transfer this offseason

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
For the second time since the 2018 season came to an end, South Alabama has seen its receiving corps depleted by the infamous portal.

With Twitter as the delivery vehicle, Malik Stanley announced this week that, “after long talks with my families, friends, and God, I have made the decision to reopen my recruitment for my graduate year.” As a graduate transfer, the wide receiver would be eligible to play immediately in 2019 at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately chooses.

In 2017, Stanley’s 27 receptions and 324 receiving yards were good for third on the Jaguars, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead. Academic issues the following year, however, sidelined him for the first half of the 2018 season and ultimately helped limit him to appearances in four games. In that limited action, the 6-3, 220-pound receiver totaled 110 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Stanley joins Jordan McCray as USA receivers who have left the football program as graduate transfers this offseason. After a brief flirtation with UNLV, McCray ultimately landed at Oklahoma State.

Kyler Murray is third straight ex-Texas high schooler to go No. 1 overall in NFL draft

By John TaylorApr 25, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
The Lonestar State in general and the flagship school of the state directly to its north made some player selection history Thursday night in Nashville.

Following months worth of speculation and smokescreens, the Arizona Cardinals officially selected Kyler Murray as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.  The Oklahoma quarterback is the second straight signal-caller from the Sooners to be the top overall pick (Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns in 2018), marking the first time since 1968-69 (USC’s Ron Yary, O.J. Simpson) that one school has locked down back-to-back No. 1 overall selections.

It also marks the first time two Heisman Trophy winners from the same school have been selected with the top pick in the draft in consecutive years.  On top of that, this is the first time that quarterbacks from the same school have been selected in the top spot of the draft in back-to-back years.

Both Murray, who is the first athlete ever drafted in the first rounds of both the NFL and MLB drafts, and Mayfield played their high school football in the state of Texas.  When you add Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett (Arlington Martin High School to No. 1 overall for the Browns in 2017) to the equation, the Lonestar State can now lay claim to being the only state to ever produce three straight No. 1 overalls.

(Sidebar: Mayfield and Garrett are NFL teammates with the Browns, and will face Murray’s Cardinals this season.  And Arizona’s head coach? Kliff Kingsbury, whose fractured relationship with Mayfield that included a scholarship brouhaha led to the future Heisman Trophy winner’s transfer from Texas Tech to Big 12 rival Oklahoma.  Now, back to our regularly-scheduled programming, already in progress…)

In the history of an NFL draft that dates back to 1939, high schools in the state of Texas have produced 14 No. 1 overalls, the most of any state.  With 11, California is the only other state in double-digits.

Perhaps the most astonishing finding in all of this research?  High schools in the state of Florida, easily one of the most fertile football recruiting grounds in the country, have produced exactly one No. 1 overall: Auburn running back Tucker Fredrickson in 1965.

That’s a bar bet waiting to happen.  And you’re welcome.

Oklahoma-Houston season opener moves to Sunday primetime slot on Labor Day weekend

By Bryan FischerApr 25, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
Oklahoma’s season opener is going under the lights on Labor Day weekend.

The Sooners announced on Thursday that their 2019 debut against Houston is shifting from its scheduled Saturday date during Week 1 to a primetime slot on ABC at 7:30 pm ET on Sept. 1st.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” AD Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “It gives us great visibility at the very outset of the 2019 season. It is equally appealing to me that we get to play the game in the best conditions for student-athletes and fans. By making this move, we ensured that this game would be played in the evening, thus avoiding the heat we’ve dealt with in each of the last two seasons.”

OU makes note that this is the first time the school will play a regular season game on Sunday and just the fourth time ever they’ll play on a day normally reserved for NFL games (all three of the previous times were in bowl games).

The 2019 game is the latest in a long line of high profile matchups to get moved to the Sunday before Labor Day in recent years, including last year’s LSU-Miami tilt at AT&T Stadium.

While nobody is saying that Sooners-Cougars would have gotten overlooked on the first college football Saturday of Week 1, the move a day later will provide the spotlight all on its own to catch one of the more interesting non-conference games around with Dana Holgorsen’s debut leading Houston and the likely first start of former Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts at OU.