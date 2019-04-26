Getty Images

Recruiting stars show out on first night of 2019 NFL Draft

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
For those who say recruiting stars don’t matter, Thursday night in Nashville showed once again that, yeah, they kind of do.

All told, 32 players were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.  Of those 32, and utilizing 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings, 18 (56 percent) were rated as either four- or five-star recruits exiting high school and entering the collegiate ranks.  Eight of the selections on opening night were five-star recruits, including the first two in quarterback Kyler Murray (Oklahoma, by way of Texas A&M) and defensive end Nick Bosa (Ohio State), while the other 10 were four-stars.  At No. 3 overall, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams the was highest selected of the latter group.

Three-stars accounted for 11 of the first-round picks, the first of which was Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 overall.  Just one player who came into college as a two-star recruit, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, was selected in the opening round, while two players who were unranked, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard, were among the first 32 picks.  Both Jones and Howard, incidentally, began their careers as walk-ons at their respective schools.

Below is the entire first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the draftees’ corresponding recruiting ranking in parentheses.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (5*)
2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Ohio State (5*)
3. New York Jets — Quinnen Williams, Alabama (4*)
4. Oakland Raiders — Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (4*)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LSU (4*)
6. New York Giants — Daniel Jones, Duke (NR)
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Josh Allen, Kentucky (2*)
8. Detroit Lions — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa (3*)
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, Houston (5*)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers — Devin Bush, Michigan (4*)
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Jonah Williams, Alabama (5*)
12. Green Bay Packers — Rashan Gary, Michigan (5*)
13. Miami Dolphins —  Christian Wilkins, Clemson (5*)
14. Atlanta Falcons — Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (3*)
15. Washington Redskins — Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State (4*)
16. Carolina Panthers — Brian Burns, Florida State (4*)
17. New York Giants — Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (5*)
18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State (3*)
19. Tennessee Titans — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (5*)
20. Denver Broncos — Noah Fant, Iowa (3*)
21. Green Bay Packers — Darnell Savage, Maryland (3*)
22. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, Washington State (3*)
23. Houston Texans — Tytus Howard, Alabama State (NR)
24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, Alabama (3*)
25. Baltimore Ravens — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (4*)
26. Washington Redskins — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (3*)
27. Oakland Raiders — Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State (3*)
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame (4*)
29. Seattle Seahawks — L.J. Collier, TCU (3*)
30. New York Giants — Deandre Baker, Georgia (3*)
31. Atlanta Falcons — Kaleb McGary, Washington (4*)
32. New England Patriots — N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (4*)

Georgia linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireApr 26, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is exploring his options after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week. According to a report from Dawgs 247, Hunter confirmed he has taken the first step toward being able to potentially transfer to another college football program.

By entering his name in the NCAA database known as the transfer portal, Hunter is eligible to have contact with any other college football program in the country looking to add a linebacker to their roster. Of course, Hunter is still able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any time in the event he chooses to stick with Georgia. While a large number of the players who enter the transfer portal never look back, it is far from unheard of for a player to decide to stay put. As noted by Dawgs 247, however, none of the players from Georgia to enter the transfer portal this offseason have opted to remain in Athens.

Last month, Hunter was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. The charges were misdemeanors and his status with the Bulldogs was not confirmed by head coach Kirby Smart immediately after the arrest was made. A suspension of some sort with some internal discipline may have been the response from the program, but now it appears more likely Hunter could look for a clean slate elsewhere.

Hunter will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. As it stands now, Hunter has three years of eligibility remaining, which would leave him with two seasons left beginning in 2020 after sitting out the upcoming fall.

Tennessee transfer Drew Richmond lands at USC

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
In need of help to shore up a shaky offensive line, USC has unofficially added an experienced player to buttress the positional group.

In early February, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Drew Richmond was one of two offensive linemen who had decided to leave his program.  Nearly three months later, Richmond announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at USC.

As of yet, the Trojans have not officially confirmed Richmond’s addition to the roster.

A four-star 2015 signee, Richmond, who was rumored to be leaving the Vols in January prior to Pruitt’s confirmation, started 25 games during his time on Rocky Top.  A dozen of those starts came at right tackle this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Richmond would be eligible to play immediately with the Trojans in 2019.

Four-star 2018 signee is fourth player to leave Nebraska this month

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
One of the top players in Scott Frost‘s first recruiting class in Lincoln is the latest to leave the program.

Writing on Twitter that, “[a]lthough this was not an easy decision, after further discussion with my family,” Cam’ron Jones announced he has taken his first step away from the Cornhuskers by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database.  While the move doesn’t necessarily ensure that Jones’ time in Lincoln has come to an end, such a maneuver is normally the precursor to a transfer.

Barring something unexpected, Jones will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws if he were to land at another FBS school.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ Class of 2018, Jones was rated as the No. 23 safety in the country coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas.  He was the highest-rated defensive signee in that 22-player class, and only three other Cornhusker signees were rated higher than him (quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Cameron Jurgens, running back Maurice Washington).

Expected to contribute immediately, a shoulder injury sidelined Jones for his entire true freshman season instead.

Jones is the fourth Cornhusker football player to leave the program this month, joining linebackers Quayshon Alexander (HERE) and Breon Dixon (HERE) and punter Caleb Lightbourn (HERE).

Nick Saban passes Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden, ties Butch Davis for most first-round draft picks

By John TaylorApr 26, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
It was another monumental night for one of the greatest college football coaches in history.

A trio of Alabama football players — defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (No. 11), running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24) — were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday night in Nashville.  That gives Saban 34 players he coached who were selected in the first round of a draft, tying former Miami/North Carolina and current Florida International head coach Butch Davis for the most in history.

Saban had entered the day trailing a pair of legends in the late Joe Paterno of Penn State (33) and Bobby Bowden of Florida State (32), leapfrogging both of the College Football Hall of Famers to tie Davis.  Three other college head coaches had at least 20 — Woody Hayes (27), Mack Brown (21) and Lou Holtz (21).  Brown can actually add to his career total as he’ll be back roaming the sidelines again at North Carolina this fall.

Of the 34 players, 29 have been first-rounders during Saban’s time at Alabama.  During his five years at LSU (2001-05), there were two; at Michigan State (1996-2000), there were three.

Williams is the third Crimson Tide player to be drafted third overall, joining running back Trent Richardson (2012) and defensive tackle Marcel Dareus (2011).  A total of 11 players, including 10 at UA, have been selected in the Top 10 of the draft.