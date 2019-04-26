Recruiting stars show out on first night of 2019 NFL Draft

For those who say recruiting stars don’t matter, Thursday night in Nashville showed once again that, yeah, they kind of do.

All told, 32 players were selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Of those 32, and utilizing 247Sports.com‘s composite rankings, 18 (56 percent) were rated as either four- or five-star recruits exiting high school and entering the collegiate ranks. Eight of the selections on opening night were five-star recruits, including the first two in quarterback Kyler Murray (Oklahoma, by way of Texas A&M) and defensive end Nick Bosa (Ohio State), while the other 10 were four-stars. At No. 3 overall, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams the was highest selected of the latter group.

Three-stars accounted for 11 of the first-round picks, the first of which was Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8 overall. Just one player who came into college as a two-star recruit, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen, was selected in the opening round, while two players who were unranked, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard, were among the first 32 picks. Both Jones and Howard, incidentally, began their careers as walk-ons at their respective schools.

Below is the entire first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the draftees’ corresponding recruiting ranking in parentheses.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma (5*)

2. San Francisco 49ers — Nick Bosa, Ohio State (5*)

3. New York Jets — Quinnen Williams, Alabama (4*)

4. Oakland Raiders — Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (4*)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LSU (4*)

6. New York Giants — Daniel Jones, Duke (NR)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Josh Allen, Kentucky (2*)

8. Detroit Lions — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa (3*)

9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, Houston (5*)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers — Devin Bush, Michigan (4*)

11. Cincinnati Bengals — Jonah Williams, Alabama (5*)

12. Green Bay Packers — Rashan Gary, Michigan (5*)

13. Miami Dolphins — Christian Wilkins, Clemson (5*)

14. Atlanta Falcons — Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (3*)

15. Washington Redskins — Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State (4*)

16. Carolina Panthers — Brian Burns, Florida State (4*)

17. New York Giants — Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (5*)

18. Minnesota Vikings — Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State (3*)

19. Tennessee Titans — Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (5*)

20. Denver Broncos — Noah Fant, Iowa (3*)

21. Green Bay Packers — Darnell Savage, Maryland (3*)

22. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, Washington State (3*)

23. Houston Texans — Tytus Howard, Alabama State (NR)

24. Oakland Raiders — Josh Jacobs, Alabama (3*)

25. Baltimore Ravens — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (4*)

26. Washington Redskins — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (3*)

27. Oakland Raiders — Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State (3*)

28. Los Angeles Chargers — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame (4*)

29. Seattle Seahawks — L.J. Collier, TCU (3*)

30. New York Giants — Deandre Baker, Georgia (3*)

31. Atlanta Falcons — Kaleb McGary, Washington (4*)

32. New England Patriots — N'Keal Harry, Arizona State (4*)