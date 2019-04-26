Tennessee transfer Drew Richmond lands at USC

Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is exploring his options after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week. According to a report from Dawgs 247, Hunter confirmed he has taken the first step toward being able to potentially transfer to another college football program.

By entering his name in the NCAA database known as the transfer portal, Hunter is eligible to have contact with any other college football program in the country looking to add a linebacker to their roster. Of course, Hunter is still able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any time in the event he chooses to stick with Georgia. While a large number of the players who enter the transfer portal never look back, it is far from unheard of for a player to decide to stay put. As noted by Dawgs 247, however, none of the players from Georgia to enter the transfer portal this offseason have opted to remain in Athens.

Last month, Hunter was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. The charges were misdemeanors and his status with the Bulldogs was not confirmed by head coach Kirby Smart immediately after the arrest was made. A suspension of some sort with some internal discipline may have been the response from the program, but now it appears more likely Hunter could look for a clean slate elsewhere.

Hunter will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. As it stands now, Hunter has three years of eligibility remaining, which would leave him with two seasons left beginning in 2020 after sitting out the upcoming fall.

