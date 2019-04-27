Not just Dabo, Clemson AD Dan Radakovich signs lucrative extension with the school too

Dabo Swinney is not the only Clemson Tiger to sign a lucrative extension this week.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich has also inked a new six-year contract that the Greenville News says is worth $7.5 million over the lifetime of the contract with an additional $50,000 signing bonus.

“I am grateful to President Clements and the Board of Trustees for this commitment,” said Radakovich in a statement. “Certainly, their leadership plays an integral role in the success of the Athletic Department. Clemson is already among the elite nationally in a number of areas, and we’ll continue to work tirelessly to provide opportunities for our programs to achieve at the highest level, on and off the field.”

Radakovich is well respected for the work he’s done with the Tigers and previously served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

While he won’t make anywhere close to what his head coach is making now — indeed less in six years what Swinney makes in one — Clemson cans can at least be rest assured that one of the most successful eras in school history on the field is set to keep going with leadership in place for many more years.