WATCH: Louisville hands out scholarships to three walk-ons at emotional team meeting

Death. Taxes. Walk-ons getting scholarships being awesome.
The latest edition of videos that will make you smile comes from Louisville, which handed out not one but three scholarships on Friday to walk-ons to much applause form their teammates:
Those players who got the big call-up from new head coach Scott Satterfield include redshirt junior running back Maurice Burkley, redshirt sophomore safety Jack Fagot and sophomore tight end Marshon Ford.
The Cardinals wrapped up spring practice about a month ago and now appear to be taking care of a few of their players who really stepped up in the eyes of the new staff. The team certainly needs all the help they can get in trying to turn around Louisville’s fortunes after a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2018.
It appears to be time to close the book fully on the Joe Tumpkin era at Colorado after the former Buffs assistant coach was sentenced this week as part of a long-running domestic violence case.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Tumpkin received 30 days of jail time and 30 more days of probation as part of his guilty plea for misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence assault of his ex-girlfriend.
“I understand that there is a university that is tied in some fashion and a football program, and I understand there was a county court appeal, I understand there was a Supreme Court case,” Judge Michael Goodbee said. “Frankly, I don’t care. We’re not in court because of those things, we’re in court because Mr. Tumpkin committed a violent assault. That’s what this is about.”
Tumpkin resigned from his position as safeties coach under then-head coach Mike MacIntyre back in 2017 after a restraining order was filed against him by Pamela Fine, who told the police she was assaulted more than 100 times while in a relationship with the assistant. She came forward with the allegations and told MacIntyre prior to filing the order but the head coach did not suspend Tumpkin and actually promoted him following the news.
The ensuing public backlash to that prompted Colorado hiring law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate the entire incident and athletic director Rick George eventually donated $100,000 to domestic violence causes among other resolutions.
Dabo Swinney is not the only Clemson Tiger to sign a lucrative extension this week.
Athletic director Dan Radakovich has also inked a new six-year contract that the Greenville News says is worth $7.5 million over the lifetime of the contract with an additional $50,000 signing bonus.
“I am grateful to President Clements and the Board of Trustees for this commitment,” said Radakovich in a statement. “Certainly, their leadership plays an integral role in the success of the Athletic Department. Clemson is already among the elite nationally in a number of areas, and we’ll continue to work tirelessly to provide opportunities for our programs to achieve at the highest level, on and off the field.”
Radakovich is well respected for the work he’s done with the Tigers and previously served on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
While he won’t make anywhere close to what his head coach is making now — indeed less in six years what Swinney makes in one — Clemson cans can at least be rest assured that one of the most successful eras in school history on the field is set to keep going with leadership in place for many more years.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins heard his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Haskins had just been drafted by the Washington Redskins. In doing so, Haskins brought an end to a long and bizarre drought for Big Ten quarterbacks.
Haskins was the first quarterback from a Big Ten school drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins of Penn State was drafted with the fifth pick overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 Draft. To keep things in perspective, the former Nittany Lion All-American officially retired from the NFL following the 2011 season. That was eight years ago. The college football landscape has certainly changed a lot since the last time a Big Ten quarterback went in the first round. For starters, the Big Ten had 11 teams, the Big East and WAC each existed as a football conference, Nick Saban was months away from coaching his first game at Michigan State, and the Big 12 wouldn’t begin playing football until the next year.
For those keeping score at home, that was quite a while ago, and a ton of quarterbacks have been chosen in the first round since Collins went to the Panthers and Haskins was drafted by Washington Thursday night.
While the Big Ten may have gone through a first-round quarterback drought, it is also worth a brief reminder there have been some successful quarterbacks to play in the NFL after coming from a Big Ten program during this long stretch. You may have heard of them. Michigan’s Tom Brady (6th round of 2000 NFL Draft) is coming off yet another Super Bowl victory, his sixth in eight tries. Purdue’s Drew Brees (2nd round of 2001 NFL Draft) has a collection of passing records and accolades to go with his Super Bowl ring. Wisconsin’s Russell Wilson (3rd round of 2012 NFL Draft), who shares his allegiance with the ACC’s NC State, has one Super Bowl ring and two Super Bowl appearances and he just cashed in a mega contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
Will it take another generation before a Big Ten quarterback goes in the first round again?
Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is exploring his options after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week. According to a report from Dawgs 247, Hunter confirmed he has taken the first step toward being able to potentially transfer to another college football program.
By entering his name in the NCAA database known as the transfer portal, Hunter is eligible to have contact with any other college football program in the country looking to add a linebacker to their roster. Of course, Hunter is still able to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any time in the event he chooses to stick with Georgia. While a large number of the players who enter the transfer portal never look back, it is far from unheard of for a player to decide to stay put. As noted by Dawgs 247, however, none of the players from Georgia to enter the transfer portal this offseason have opted to remain in Athens.
Last month, Hunter was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. The charges were misdemeanors and his status with the Bulldogs was not confirmed by head coach Kirby Smart immediately after the arrest was made. A suspension of some sort with some internal discipline may have been the response from the program, but now it appears more likely Hunter could look for a clean slate elsewhere.
Hunter will have to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program. As it stands now, Hunter has three years of eligibility remaining, which would leave him with two seasons left beginning in 2020 after sitting out the upcoming fall.