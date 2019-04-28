2019 NFL Draft a showcase once again for SEC with record 64 players taken

Football in Texas is something special at all levels from high school to the pros but that’s a concept that some at Rice are pushing back against.

The Owls announced plans back in February to build an indoor practice bubble over the school’s bike track next to their stadium but leaders on campus are pushing back against it over concerns about its usage and placement over a facility that is often used by the general student body.

“We just wanted to sum up that … the dome is putting a damper on the progression of women’s sports, and given that a large percentage of the student body is not in support of it, we don’t want to cause a greater rift between athletics and the student body,” Ashton Duke, one of the two seniors that passed a resolution in the Rice Student Association Senate about the bubble, told the school paper. “Instead, we want to work with them on a plan that we are more heavily involved in.”

Given the amount of inclement weather that one can get in Houston during the year, it’s understandable why the Owls want an indoor space for the football teams and others to practice in. The Rice Thresher adds that the team currently has to bus to the Houston Texans facilities if they can’t practice outside and the program already had to move their spring game and limit festivities as a result of heavy thunderstorms just a few weeks ago.

It remains to be seen if or how the student issues will hold up the process of building the bubble but it’s pretty clear that Rice won’t have the smooth sailing you normally get when trying to get something for football done in the state.