Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson, Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield among top underclassmen not drafted

Too many players, not enough spots. That’s always the case when it comes to the NFL draft and this year’s edition was no exception.

As is typically the case with so many underclassmen declaring for the draft each year, many of those hopefuls get a rude awakening when they don’t hear their name called and instead become undrafted free agents. This year’s list includes a host of big names at all levels of football, highlighted by those such as Buffalo QB Tyree Johnson, Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield, Wake Forest WR/return man Greg Dortch, Michigan State RB L.J. Scott, Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Alabama DB Savion Smith.

Via The Athletic’s Max Olson:

The NFL draft is over and 49 of the 144 underclassmen who went pro were not selected. Here's the list. pic.twitter.com/O8d2WBh19y — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 27, 2019

Now that’s not to say all of these guys made bad decisions, as some were on the verge of being overtaken on the depth chart while others probably wanted to start earning an official paycheck for playing football to help support their family. Several of the players above were invited to the NFL Combine and considered likely Day 3 picks but never wound up getting that elusive call as team boards pushed them out of the seven rounds.

Whatever the case, the growing number of underclassmen who keep going undrafted is sure to lead to even greater calls for the ability to return to school for another year if you don’t wind up getting picked by an NFL team. Some of the names above certainly would like to do just that now but will instead have to use their snub as motivation to make in the league.