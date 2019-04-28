Buffalo QB Tyree Jackson, Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield among top underclassmen not drafted

Too many players, not enough spots. That’s always the case when it comes to the NFL draft and this year’s edition was no exception.
As is typically the case with so many underclassmen declaring for the draft each year, many of those hopefuls get a rude awakening when they don’t hear their name called and instead become undrafted free agents. This year’s list includes a host of big names at all levels of football, highlighted by those such as Buffalo QB Tyree Johnson, Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield, Wake Forest WR/return man Greg Dortch, Michigan State RB L.J. Scott, Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Alabama DB Savion Smith.
Via The Athletic’s Max Olson:
Now that’s not to say all of these guys made bad decisions, as some were on the verge of being overtaken on the depth chart while others probably wanted to start earning an official paycheck for playing football to help support their family. Several of the players above were invited to the NFL Combine and considered likely Day 3 picks but never wound up getting that elusive call as team boards pushed them out of the seven rounds.
Whatever the case, the growing number of underclassmen who keep going undrafted is sure to lead to even greater calls for the ability to return to school for another year if you don’t wind up getting picked by an NFL team. Some of the names above certainly would like to do just that now but will instead have to use their snub as motivation to make in the league.
The college basketball world has been entrapped by the ongoing federal corruption trail involving a number of big name schools, coaches and agents the past few months but the spotlight is suddenly turning to college football the past few days after Marty Blazer, a financial advisor-turned government informant, testified that he paid several hundred players on the gridiron from 2010-2014.
While there were not a ton of specific names doled out in court, one did pop in the form of ex-Penn State defensive end Aaron Maybin. Blazer said he was encouraged by a Nittany Lions assistant to give $10,000 to the father of Maybin in order to keep the eventual first round pick in school.
While then PSU defensive line coach (and current Ohio State assistant) Larry Johnson denied such claims on Tuesday, it was Maybin’s turn to issue his own refutation to the story to The Ringer’s Tyler Tynes on Friday.
Something says this will be only the first of many statements issued by former players as their names come up in connection to the ongoing trial and any subsequent NCAA investigations.
They say it just means more in the SEC. When it comes to the NFL draft, that is most certainly the case.
The conference set a new record over the weekend when all was said and done from Nashville, seeing 64 players from the 14 schools in the league get selected by NFL teams. What’s more is they nearly lapped the rest of the Power Five field too and had more players taken than the Pac-12 and Big 12 did combined.
The full breakdown by FBS conference:
SEC — 64
Big Ten — 40
Pac-12 — 33
ACC — 28
Big 12 — 26
AAC — 11
Mountain West — 10
MAC — 10
Independents — 7
CUSA — 6
Sun Belt — 1
Naturally it was usual suspect Alabama powering that big number for the SEC, followed by their fellow regulars with elite rosters churning out ever more talent.
The breakdown by school with more than four players selected:
Alabama — 10
Ohio State — 9
Oklahoma/Washington — 8
Georgia/Texas A&M — 7
Auburn/Clemson/Notre Dame/Ole Miss/Penn State — 6
Florida/Kentucky/Miami/Michigan/Mississippi State/Stanford/Utah/West Virginia — 5
Boston College/Iowa/LSU/Maryland/N.C. State/Oregon/USC — 4
Also notable were a pair of long draft streaks that were snapped. Virginia Tech had nobody taken for the first time since 1993 and Nebraska’s 56 year-old streak dating back to 1963 also came to an end.
Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after reportedly being shot at a pool in a local apartment complex on Saturday night.
“Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time,” a statement from the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
Per NBC-affiliate KCBD 11 in Lubbock, police have already identified and are searching for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred after a fight escalated by the pool. In addition to Scott, one other person was injured but was later released after being treated at University Medical Center.
Scott was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018 but redshirted last season for the Red Raiders.
Football in Texas is something special at all levels from high school to the pros but that’s a concept that some at Rice are pushing back against.
The Owls announced plans back in February to build an indoor practice bubble over the school’s bike track next to their stadium but leaders on campus are pushing back against it over concerns about its usage and placement over a facility that is often used by the general student body.
“We just wanted to sum up that … the dome is putting a damper on the progression of women’s sports, and given that a large percentage of the student body is not in support of it, we don’t want to cause a greater rift between athletics and the student body,” Ashton Duke, one of the two seniors that passed a resolution in the Rice Student Association Senate about the bubble, told the school paper. “Instead, we want to work with them on a plan that we are more heavily involved in.”
Given the amount of inclement weather that one can get in Houston during the year, it’s understandable why the Owls want an indoor space for the football teams and others to practice in. The Rice Thresher adds that the team currently has to bus to the Houston Texans facilities if they can’t practice outside and the program already had to move their spring game and limit festivities as a result of heavy thunderstorms just a few weeks ago.
It remains to be seen if or how the student issues will hold up the process of building the bubble but it’s pretty clear that Rice won’t have the smooth sailing you normally get when trying to get something for football done in the state.