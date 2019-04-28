Kentucky QB Gunnar Hoak confirms grad transfer to Ohio State

Generally when you hear about a graduate transfer making his way from one school to the next, it’s all about playing time.
That does not entirely appear to be the case with Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak, who announced he would be transferring out of Lexington to head closer to home and join Ohio State’s program.
Hoak hails from Dublin, Ohio and should have two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll provide some competition for the starting job with fellow transfer Justin Fields but is more likely to add depth in a rather thin quarterback room in Columbus.
Prior to Hoak’s transfer in, the Buckeyes had just two scholarship signal-callers on the roster in Fields and fifth-year senior Chris Chugunov after Matthew Baldwin transferred out of the program following spring practice. Now the team has a much healthier three on the roster after not taking a QB in the Class of 2019.
While it seems like every transfer waiver under the sun is getting approved by the NCAA nowadays, that is not the case.
Coastal Carolina OL Brock Hoffman’s move to Virginia Tech was thought to be an easy approval due to the health of his mother but his initial waiver to be eligible in 2019 was denied by the folks in Indianapolis last week. Then, news surfaced not long afterward that Georgia transfer Luke Ford was denied his waiver after moving over to Illinois for similar circumstances.
Both have said they will appeal the decisions and it appears each player is bringing in a big gun in order to help them play right away this by retaining the services of high-powered lawyer Thomas Mars.
The Athletic also spoke to Mars about Hoffman’s waiver and confirmed he’s consulting on that case.
For those who haven’t kept up with such matters, Mars has become the go-to in dealing with the NCAA on waiver cases the past few years. He successfully got Shea Patterson cleared at Michigan after transferring from Ole Miss and has been involved in a host of other high-profile rulings ever since.
While many expected the waivers to get approved on appeal either way, the addition of Mars to the equation certainly makes both Hoffman and Ford a little more confident that they’ll be able to play later this fall given the lawyer’s track record against the folks in Indy.
The college basketball world has been entrapped by the ongoing federal corruption trail involving a number of big name schools, coaches and agents the past few months but the spotlight is suddenly turning to college football the past few days after Marty Blazer, a financial advisor-turned government informant, testified that he paid several hundred players on the gridiron from 2010-2014.
While there were not a ton of specific names doled out in court, one did pop in the form of ex-Penn State defensive end Aaron Maybin. Blazer said he was encouraged by a Nittany Lions assistant to give $10,000 to the father of Maybin in order to keep the eventual first round pick in school.
While then PSU defensive line coach (and current Ohio State assistant) Larry Johnson denied such claims on Tuesday, it was Maybin’s turn to issue his own refutation to the story to The Ringer’s Tyler Tynes on Friday.
Something says this will be only the first of many statements issued by former players as their names come up in connection to the ongoing trial and any subsequent NCAA investigations.
Too many players, not enough spots. That’s always the case when it comes to the NFL draft and this year’s edition was no exception.
As is typically the case with so many underclassmen declaring for the draft each year, many of those hopefuls get a rude awakening when they don’t hear their name called and instead become undrafted free agents. This year’s list includes a host of big names at all levels of football, highlighted by those such as Buffalo QB Tyree Johnson, Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield, Wake Forest WR/return man Greg Dortch, Michigan State RB L.J. Scott, Texas WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Alabama DB Savion Smith.
Via The Athletic’s Max Olson:
Now that’s not to say all of these guys made bad decisions, as some were on the verge of being overtaken on the depth chart while others probably wanted to start earning an official paycheck for playing football to help support their family. Several of the players above were invited to the NFL Combine and considered likely Day 3 picks but never wound up getting that elusive call as team boards pushed them out of the seven rounds.
Whatever the case, the growing number of underclassmen who keep going undrafted is sure to lead to even greater calls for the ability to return to school for another year if you don’t wind up getting picked by an NFL team. Some of the names above certainly would like to do just that now but will instead have to use their snub as motivation to make in the league.
They say it just means more in the SEC. When it comes to the NFL draft, that is most certainly the case.
The conference set a new record over the weekend when all was said and done from Nashville, seeing 64 players from the 14 schools in the league get selected by NFL teams. What’s more is they nearly lapped the rest of the Power Five field too and had more players taken than the Pac-12 and Big 12 did combined.
The full breakdown by FBS conference:
SEC — 64
Big Ten — 40
Pac-12 — 33
ACC — 28
Big 12 — 26
AAC — 11
Mountain West — 10
MAC — 10
Independents — 7
CUSA — 6
Sun Belt — 1
Naturally it was usual suspect Alabama powering that big number for the SEC, followed by their fellow regulars with elite rosters churning out ever more talent.
The breakdown by school with more than four players selected:
Alabama — 10
Ohio State — 9
Oklahoma/Washington — 8
Georgia/Texas A&M — 7
Auburn/Clemson/Notre Dame/Ole Miss/Penn State — 6
Florida/Kentucky/Miami/Michigan/Mississippi State/Stanford/Utah/West Virginia — 5
Boston College/Iowa/LSU/Maryland/N.C. State/Oregon/USC — 4
Also notable were a pair of long draft streaks that were snapped. Virginia Tech had nobody taken for the first time since 1993 and Nebraska’s 56 year-old streak dating back to 1963 also came to an end.