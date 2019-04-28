Texas Tech defensive lineman in critical condition after being shot

Texas Tech redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after reportedly being shot at a pool in a local apartment complex on Saturday night.
“Texas Tech Athletics was made aware of an unfortunate incident this afternoon involving Red Raider redshirt freshman defensive lineman John Scott III, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) at this time,” a statement from the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
Per NBC-affiliate KCBD 11 in Lubbock, police have already identified and are searching for a suspect in the shooting, which occurred after a fight escalated by the pool. In addition to Scott, one other person was injured but was later released after being treated at University Medical Center.
Scott was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018 but redshirted last season for the Red Raiders.
They say it just means more in the SEC. When it comes to the NFL draft, that is most certainly the case.
The conference set a new record over the weekend when all was said and done from Nashville, seeing 64 players from the 14 schools in the league get selected by NFL teams. What’s more is they nearly lapped the rest of the Power Five field too and had more players taken than the Pac-12 and Big 12 did combined.
The full breakdown by FBS conference:
SEC — 64
Big Ten — 40
Pac-12 — 33
ACC — 28
Big 12 — 26
AAC — 11
Mountain West — 10
MAC — 10
Independents — 7
CUSA — 6
Sun Belt — 1
Naturally it was usual suspect Alabama powering that big number for the SEC, followed by their fellow regulars with elite rosters churning out ever more talent.
The breakdown by school with more than four players selected:
Alabama — 10
Ohio State — 9
Oklahoma/Washington — 8
Georgia/Texas A&M — 7
Auburn/Clemson/Notre Dame/Ole Miss/Penn State — 6
Florida/Kentucky/Miami/Michigan/Mississippi State/Stanford/Utah/West Virginia — 5
Boston College/Iowa/LSU/Maryland/N.C. State/Oregon/USC — 4
Also notable were a pair of long draft streaks that were snapped. Virginia Tech had nobody taken for the first time since 1993 and Nebraska’s 56 year-old streak dating back to 1963 also came to an end.
Football in Texas is something special at all levels from high school to the pros but that’s a concept that some at Rice are pushing back against.
The Owls announced plans back in February to build an indoor practice bubble over the school’s bike track next to their stadium but leaders on campus are pushing back against it over concerns about its usage and placement over a facility that is often used by the general student body.
“We just wanted to sum up that … the dome is putting a damper on the progression of women’s sports, and given that a large percentage of the student body is not in support of it, we don’t want to cause a greater rift between athletics and the student body,” Ashton Duke, one of the two seniors that passed a resolution in the Rice Student Association Senate about the bubble, told the school paper. “Instead, we want to work with them on a plan that we are more heavily involved in.”
Given the amount of inclement weather that one can get in Houston during the year, it’s understandable why the Owls want an indoor space for the football teams and others to practice in. The Rice Thresher adds that the team currently has to bus to the Houston Texans facilities if they can’t practice outside and the program already had to move their spring game and limit festivities as a result of heavy thunderstorms just a few weeks ago.
It remains to be seen if or how the student issues will hold up the process of building the bubble but it’s pretty clear that Rice won’t have the smooth sailing you normally get when trying to get something for football done in the state.
Death. Taxes. Walk-ons getting scholarships being awesome.
The latest edition of videos that will make you smile comes from Louisville, which handed out not one but three scholarships on Friday to walk-ons to much applause form their teammates:
Those players who got the big call-up from new head coach Scott Satterfield include redshirt junior running back Maurice Burkley, redshirt sophomore safety Jack Fagot and sophomore tight end Marshon Ford.
The Cardinals wrapped up spring practice about a month ago and now appear to be taking care of a few of their players who really stepped up in the eyes of the new staff. The team certainly needs all the help they can get in trying to turn around Louisville’s fortunes after a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2018.
It appears to be time to close the book fully on the Joe Tumpkin era at Colorado after the former Buffs assistant coach was sentenced this week as part of a long-running domestic violence case.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Tumpkin received 30 days of jail time and 30 more days of probation as part of his guilty plea for misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence assault of his ex-girlfriend.
“I understand that there is a university that is tied in some fashion and a football program, and I understand there was a county court appeal, I understand there was a Supreme Court case,” Judge Michael Goodbee said. “Frankly, I don’t care. We’re not in court because of those things, we’re in court because Mr. Tumpkin committed a violent assault. That’s what this is about.”
Tumpkin resigned from his position as safeties coach under then-head coach Mike MacIntyre back in 2017 after a restraining order was filed against him by Pamela Fine, who told the police she was assaulted more than 100 times while in a relationship with the assistant. She came forward with the allegations and told MacIntyre prior to filing the order but the head coach did not suspend Tumpkin and actually promoted him following the news.
The ensuing public backlash to that prompted Colorado hiring law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate the entire incident and athletic director Rick George eventually donated $100,000 to domestic violence causes among other resolutions.