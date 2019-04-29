Clemson releases full list of supplements made available to football players

In an effort to provide transparency about the supplements being supplied to players in the aftermath of seeing a trio of players suspended for banned substances, Clemson has provided a full rundown of any and all supplements made available to football players in 2018.
According to a report from The Post & Courier, Clemson provided a detailed list of over 100 supplements that were made available to members of the football program, including two that were not made available for member’s the school’s men’s basketball team. Among the supplements provided by Clemson included power bars and Muscle Milk products in addition to multivitamins and Gatorade recovery powders.
The source of the traces of ostarine that led to the suspensions of a few Clemson football players prior to the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and the national championship game remains unknown. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previously suggested the source of the ostarine could have accidentally come through the Clemson program or could have been a part of some other source such as hair products, cream, protein” or “a product you buy online and you think nothing is wrong with it.”
Star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was the most notable player suspended for Clemson’s playoff run to a national title, but any fear of being involved in a lawsuit over a drop in NFL draft stock seems to have been put to rest, as we touched on earlier today.
Tight end Brandon Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella were also suspended for the same reason as Lawrence.
A brief episode of weekend shenanigans ended up coming back to bite three Washington State student-athletes. Offensive guard Christian Haangana and linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae were charged for felony second-degree malicious mischief after witnesses claim they were jumping on a vehicle and causing damage to the hood and windows.
According to a report from KREM in Spokane, Washington, the damage to the Mercedes sports utility vehicle exceeded $750. A third student-athlete, women’s basketball player Makamae Gormera-Stevens was also charged with the same felony. Information regarding what led to the alleged mischief was not reported. An investigation by police in Pullman is ongoing at this time.
Haangana played in all 13 games last season as a redshirt sophomore. Fa’avae appeared in 10 games for the Cougars in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, after sitting out the 2017 season. He recorded six tackles with 2.5 sacks while playing defense and special teams.
The current status of the Washington State student-athletes has not been updated at this time while the legal process continues to unfold.
It has been a little bit of a busy offseason for the UConn Huskies when it comes to roster management. Randy Edsall looks to be padding the roster a bit at the wide receiver position with another transfer from the FCS ranks.
Tim O’Shea III, a wide receiver from Wagner in the FCS, announced with a message on his Twitter account on Sunday that he is heading to UConn to continue his football career. He will do so after sitting out the 2018 season with a redshirt, leaving him with three more seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season. Standard NCAA transfer rules typically require a player transferring to an FBS program to sit out a season of football before being allowed on the field, although the possibility of an exemption appears to always be on the table with a little more frequency these days. Whether that will assist O’Shea in this process or not remains to be seen. Regardless, he is ready to be a Husky and get a chance to compete.
UConn has been the destination for a handful of transferring players this offseason, but UConn has also lost some notable players as well. This has especially been true at the receiver position. In early Dec. 2018, Tyler Davis announced he was preparing to leave the program after leading the Huskies in receptions in the 2018 season. Davis recently made his move to Georgia Tech official. Joining O’Shea as an incoming transfer receiver will be Ardell Brown, who comes to Uconn from a Division II program, Seton Hill.
These types of additions may open UConn and Edsall to be on the receiving end of some critical commentary and jokes, but the truth is there are some good players to be found at the lower levels of football overshadowed by the FBS. Time will tell how well these new additions will thrive, but Edsall is clearly making moves to fill hole son his roster. After a 1-11 season and the number of players lost for one reason or another, can you blame him? There is nowhere to go but up, and Edsall may be hoping a couple guys looking to find a role after being overlooked by other FBS programs before could pay dividends for the struggling UConn program.
Helmet sticker to The UConn Blog.
It appears the playing career of defensive end Richard Yeargin is not quite over. After taking some time away from the football field following a 2017 season due to a neck injury, Yeargin has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal as he looks to resume and finish out his college football career.
Yeargin injured his neck in a car accident in the summer leading up to the 2017 season. The neck injury was similar in nature to the injury that sidelined former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams for the entire 2015 season, suggesting Yeargin may not see the field for the Tigers in 2017. Yeargin suffered a similar fate by missing the entire 2017 season. Rather than risk further injury in 2018, Yeargin opted to step away from the game and took some time off while still attending classes at Clemson.
As a graduate transfer, Yeargin will be eligible to play at any other FBS program this fall, should that be where his path takes him. It is unknown where Yeargin may be looking to move next
It is also important to be reminded a player can always take their name out of the transfer portal at any time if they decide to stay with their current program. Odds are probably pretty decent Yeargin will be moving on at some point in the near future.
Former Marshall offensive tackle Alex Locklear will spend his final season at Utah.
I want to wish everyone that’s been a part of this hectic process nothing but the best,” Locklear wrote in a Twitter post Monday. “I’m excited to say I’m headed to the University of Utah!! Go Utes!”
Locklear appeared in 35 career games as a Thundering Herd member, making one start, though he was expected to be in the mix for a full-time starting role had he returned to Huntingdon.
When Locklear announced his intent to transfer earlier this month, it was widely expected he’d wind up at Tennessee, where his younger brother, Riley Locklear, plays. In fact, the Huntingdon Herald-Dispatch wrote at the time:
All indications are that Alex Locklear will finish up his undergraduate course-load in May and head to Tennessee soon after to begin graduate work.
So, it would be interesting to see how an expected transfer to Tennessee fell apart and how his arrival at Utah happened.
Locklear is scheduled to complete his coursework next month and will be able to play immediately with one season of eligibility for the Utes.