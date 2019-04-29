Clemson releases full list of supplements made available to football players

In an effort to provide transparency about the supplements being supplied to players in the aftermath of seeing a trio of players suspended for banned substances, Clemson has provided a full rundown of any and all supplements made available to football players in 2018.

According to a report from The Post & Courier, Clemson provided a detailed list of over 100 supplements that were made available to members of the football program, including two that were not made available for member’s the school’s men’s basketball team. Among the supplements provided by Clemson included power bars and Muscle Milk products in addition to multivitamins and Gatorade recovery powders.

The source of the traces of ostarine that led to the suspensions of a few Clemson football players prior to the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal and the national championship game remains unknown. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previously suggested the source of the ostarine could have accidentally come through the Clemson program or could have been a part of some other source such as hair products, cream, protein” or “a product you buy online and you think nothing is wrong with it.”

Star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was the most notable player suspended for Clemson’s playoff run to a national title, but any fear of being involved in a lawsuit over a drop in NFL draft stock seems to have been put to rest, as we touched on earlier today.

Tight end Brandon Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella were also suspended for the same reason as Lawrence.

Follow @KevinOnCFB