Division II football player killed, NFL draftee injured in shooting

By Zach BarnettApr 29, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
A Washburn University football player has been killed and an NFL draftee has been injured in a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Dwane Simmons, a 23-year-old junior, was killed after being shot outside a party in central Topeka, Kan., early Sunday morning, while teammate Corey Ballentine was injured in the shooting.

Ballentine sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He was selected by the New York Giants during the NFL draft on Saturday.

“Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons,” Washburn head coach Craig Schurig said in a statement. “Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

Washburn is a Division II school located in Topeka.

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act.  Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley added. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

A Lee’s Summit, Mo., native, Simmons appeared in 22 career games for the Ichabods at defensive back, recording 59 career tackles and three interceptions. Ballentine, also a defensive back, won the Cliff Harris Award as the top defensive player in Division II in 2018.

Police have not released information possible suspects or if anyone has been taken into custody. Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to contact the Topeka police department.

Report: Dexter Lawrence unlikely to sue Clemson for PED suspension

By Zach BarnettApr 29, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
Dexter Lawrence is now a New York Giant, which means he’s no longer a Clemson Tiger.

Lawrence was selected in the first round on Thursday night, continuing a successful career that saw the former 5-star recruit from Wake Forest, N.C., help Clemson to three ACC championships, three College Football Playoff berths and two national championships.

Of course, “help” is used loosely in regards to the second national championship, as Lawrence was suspended for PED use for both of Clemson’s Playoff games last season. The Tigers dominated without him, beating Notre Dame and Alabama by a combined 74-19, but the lasting effect of that suspension was not over. Lawrence has maintained he has no idea how the banned substance — ostarine — made its way into his system, and Dabo Swinney told the Charleston Post & Courier it could have been administered to him by a member of the Clemson training staff by mistake.

Backing up Lawrence’s claim is that he was not the only Tiger suspended for the club’s Playoff run, only the most important. Tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella were also suspended when a random NCAA drug test found trace amounts of ostarine in their systems as well.

“I do want to know how it got in my system and where it came from,” Lawrence said in February. “But right now, they are still doing their research to see where exactly it came from, and they don’t know where right now.”

Clemson is appealing the suspensions to the NCAA’s Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports, but in the meantime the school feared a possible lawsuit by Lawrence in the event his draft stock fell due to the suspension.

As we know now, that did not happen.

The Giants took Lawrence at No. 17 overall. Last year’s No. 17 pick, former Florida State safety Derwin James, signed a rookie contract worth a sum of $12.4 million, which included a $7.1 million signing bonus.

“We think we’re in the clear now,” a Clemson athletics official told the Post & Courier on Saturday.

It would have been tough for Lawrence to directly prove a possible draft day tumble was directly caused by a PED suspension outside of his control, but that seems to be a moot point now.

Transfers Brock Hoffman, Luke Ford retain services of top lawyer Thomas Mars to fight NCAA

By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
While it seems like every transfer waiver under the sun is getting approved by the NCAA nowadays, that is not the case.

Coastal Carolina OL Brock Hoffman’s move to Virginia Tech was thought to be an easy approval due to the health of his mother but his initial waiver to be eligible in 2019 was denied by the folks in Indianapolis last week. Then, news surfaced not long afterward that Georgia transfer Luke Ford was denied his waiver after moving over to Illinois for similar circumstances.

Both have said they will appeal the decisions and it appears each player is bringing in a big gun in order to help them play right away this by retaining the services of high-powered lawyer Thomas Mars. 

The Athletic also spoke to Mars about Hoffman’s waiver and confirmed he’s consulting on that case.

For those who haven’t kept up with such matters, Mars has become the go-to in dealing with the NCAA on waiver cases the past few years. He successfully got Shea Patterson cleared at Michigan after transferring from Ole Miss and has been involved in a host of other high-profile rulings ever since.

While many expected the waivers to get approved on appeal either way, the addition of Mars to the equation certainly makes both Hoffman and Ford a little more confident that they’ll be able to play later this fall given the lawyer’s track record against the folks in Indy.

Kentucky QB Gunnar Hoak confirms grad transfer to Ohio State

By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Generally when you hear about a graduate transfer making his way from one school to the next, it’s all about playing time.

That does not entirely appear to be the case with Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak, who announced he would be transferring out of Lexington to head closer to home and join Ohio State’s program.

Hoak hails from Dublin, Ohio and should have two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll provide some competition for the starting job with fellow transfer Justin Fields but is more likely to add depth in a rather thin quarterback room in Columbus.

Prior to Hoak’s transfer in, the Buckeyes had just two scholarship signal-callers on the roster in Fields and fifth-year senior Chris Chugunov after Matthew Baldwin transferred out of the program following spring practice. Now the team has a much healthier three on the roster after not taking a QB in the Class of 2019.

Ex-Penn State DE Aaron Maybin denies taking payments in college after being brought up in trial

By Bryan FischerApr 28, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
The college basketball world has been entrapped by the ongoing federal corruption trail involving a number of big name schools, coaches and agents the past few months but the spotlight is suddenly turning to college football the past few days after Marty Blazer, a financial advisor-turned government informant, testified that he paid several hundred players on the gridiron from 2010-2014.

While there were not a ton of specific names doled out in court, one did pop in the form of ex-Penn State defensive end Aaron Maybin. Blazer said he was encouraged by a Nittany Lions assistant to give $10,000 to the father of Maybin in order to keep the eventual first round pick in school.

While then PSU defensive line coach (and current Ohio State assistant) Larry Johnson denied such claims on Tuesday, it was Maybin’s turn to issue his own refutation to the story to The Ringer’s Tyler Tynes on Friday.

Something says this will be only the first of many statements issued by former players as their names come up in connection to the ongoing trial and any subsequent NCAA investigations.