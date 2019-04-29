Division II football player killed, NFL draftee injured in shooting

A Washburn University football player has been killed and an NFL draftee has been injured in a shooting that took place over the weekend.

Dwane Simmons, a 23-year-old junior, was killed after being shot outside a party in central Topeka, Kan., early Sunday morning, while teammate Corey Ballentine was injured in the shooting.

Ballentine sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. He was selected by the New York Giants during the NFL draft on Saturday.

“Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons,” Washburn head coach Craig Schurig said in a statement. “Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

Washburn is a Division II school located in Topeka.

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley added. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

A Lee’s Summit, Mo., native, Simmons appeared in 22 career games for the Ichabods at defensive back, recording 59 career tackles and three interceptions. Ballentine, also a defensive back, won the Cliff Harris Award as the top defensive player in Division II in 2018.

Police have not released information possible suspects or if anyone has been taken into custody. Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to contact the Topeka police department.