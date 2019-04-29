WSU football players charged after allegedly jumping on and damaging SUV

It has been a little bit of a busy offseason for the UConn Huskies when it comes to roster management. Randy Edsall looks to be padding the roster a bit at the wide receiver position with another transfer from the FCS ranks.

Tim O’Shea III, a wide receiver from Wagner in the FCS, announced with a message on his Twitter account on Sunday that he is heading to UConn to continue his football career. He will do so after sitting out the 2018 season with a redshirt, leaving him with three more seasons of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season. Standard NCAA transfer rules typically require a player transferring to an FBS program to sit out a season of football before being allowed on the field, although the possibility of an exemption appears to always be on the table with a little more frequency these days. Whether that will assist O’Shea in this process or not remains to be seen. Regardless, he is ready to be a Husky and get a chance to compete.

Thank you Wagner College for giving me the opportunity to play at the D1 level. I will be transferring from Wagner, and I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be attending and playing football at the University of Connecticut!!! ⚪️🔵🐺 #BleedBlue @CoachCEdsall @coachz1336 pic.twitter.com/k3XDM8BQ6E — Tim O'Shea III (@oshea_iii) April 28, 2019

UConn has been the destination for a handful of transferring players this offseason, but UConn has also lost some notable players as well. This has especially been true at the receiver position. In early Dec. 2018, Tyler Davis announced he was preparing to leave the program after leading the Huskies in receptions in the 2018 season. Davis recently made his move to Georgia Tech official. Joining O’Shea as an incoming transfer receiver will be Ardell Brown, who comes to Uconn from a Division II program, Seton Hill.

These types of additions may open UConn and Edsall to be on the receiving end of some critical commentary and jokes, but the truth is there are some good players to be found at the lower levels of football overshadowed by the FBS. Time will tell how well these new additions will thrive, but Edsall is clearly making moves to fill hole son his roster. After a 1-11 season and the number of players lost for one reason or another, can you blame him? There is nowhere to go but up, and Edsall may be hoping a couple guys looking to find a role after being overlooked by other FBS programs before could pay dividends for the struggling UConn program.

Helmet sticker to The UConn Blog.

Follow @KevinOnCFB