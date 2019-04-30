For the third time this offseason, a WR has reneged on commitment to Illinois to play elsewhere

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is truly unbelievable.

In late December, Illinois announced that transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; a month later, Thomas reversed course and returned to Miami. In early January, transfer wide receiver A.D. Miller signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll at the University of Illinois this spring; two months later, Miller reneged on that commitment and returned to Oklahoma.

Fast-forward to mid-March, and Dejon Brissett announced on social media that he would be transferring from FCS Richmond to Illinois. Amazingly, Brissett took to social media yet again Monday to confirm that he too will be leaving Illinois at the receiving corps altar and will instead continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia.

Brissett was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to take a redshirt for this past season under the new NCAA rule. In those three games, incidentally, he caught 16 passes for 299 yards.

As Brissett heads to Charlottesville from the FCS ranks, he will be eligible to play for the Cavaliers in 2019.

Earlier this month, USC wide receiver Trevon Sydney announced that he would be transferring to Illinois; at press time, it’s unclear exactly when Sydney will be reneging on that commitment and returning to the Trojans.