Former Texas A&M WR convicted of 2015 slaying

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Thomas Johnson was convicted Tuesday of killing a Dallas jogger in 2015.
On the morning of Oct. 12, 2015, Johnson attacked 53-year-old Dave Stevens with a machete as he jogged around White Rock Lake, a popular exercise trail in Dallas. The attack was random; Johnson later told police he was “upset about his living situation at the time,” according to NBCDFW. Johnson made no attempt to flee or pursue his innocence, telling a 911 operator, “He’s dead. There was a sword in his head. Do you understand?”
He led onlookers to Stevens’ body, where the machete was still lodged in his head, according to the Dallas Morning News. Stevens’ wife, Patti, committed suicide two weeks after her husband’s murder.
A Dallas native, Johnson signed with Texas A&M in 2012 but lasted only 10 games with the Aggies, catching 30 passes for 339 yards with one touchdown in his true freshman season. He disappeared from the team without explanation and resurfaced three days later, back home in Dallas.
Johnson’s family said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014. He was found not fit to stand trial and sent to a psychiatric hospital in 2016, but was found fit to stand trial months later. He entered a not guilty plea, but his attorney did not call any witnesses during the trial, and his attorney said Tuesday he was asked to rest without producing any evidence at the request of his client.
The trial began Monday, and jurors needed only 30 minutes of deliberation to come to a guilty verdict.
The sentencing phase was to begin immediately, but an outcome was not available as of press time. Johnson could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.
The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is set to extend into the offseason, as Brett McMurphy reported Tuesday the two baseball superpowers will now stage competing bowl games beginning next fall.
The Yankees have hosted the Pinstripe Bowl since 2010 and, according to McMurphy, Fenway Park will begin hosting its own bowl game in 2020.
Boston will join Los Angeles and Myrtle Beach in the bowl rotation next season, lifting the overall total to 42 bowl games, plus the national championship game. Eighty-four teams will make the postseason beginning next season, nearly two-thirds of the FBS population.
The ACC and the American will compete in the game, according to McMurphy. The ACC already competes against the Big Ten in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Fenway Park has hosted football games off and on for more than a century. Boston College has played in more than 70 games over the years, most recently against Notre Dame in 2015. The New England Patriots, then known as the Boston Patriots, called Fenway home from 1963-68, and last November Fenway hosted the Harvard-Yale rivalry game.
The man who allegedly shot him is now in police custody, but Texas Tech defensive lineman John Scott III is still hospitalized after a shooting at a Lubbock apartment complex on Saturday evening.
Scott remains at University Medical Center in Lubbock, but Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells released a statement Tuesday saying Scott has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit and is now in stable condition.
“We were glad to learn John had been released from the ICU yesterday. We told our players during a team meeting, and their faces immediately brightened up as they looked forward to seeing their teammate and friend. Our program will continue to support John and his family as he begins his recovery, and we are thankful for the quality of care he has received since Saturday. We ask all Red Raiders to please keep John and his family in their continued thoughts and prayers.”
Asia Devine Jackson, a 24-year-old, has been booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held in Lubbock County Jail without bond. Kiana Pipkins, a 19-year-old, was also treated with minor-to-moderate injuries after the shooting.
A native of Hitchcock, Texas, Scott redshirted in 2018. No timetable for his release has been established.
A bonafide All-Name first-teamer is the latest to leave a skill-position hole in Northern Illinois’ depth chart.
As all of the cool college football players are doing these days, Fotis Kokosioulis used his personal Twitter account to confirm that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database and “my recruiting process is now OPEN!” the wide receiver added. A move to another FBS school would, more than likely, mean being sidelined for the 2019 season in order to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
Kokosioulis would then have three years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
While Kokosioulis didn’t record a catch as a true freshman this past season, he did average 16.8 yards per on nine kick returns.
Kokosioulis is the second skill player to leave the Huskies in a week. Last Monday, Erick Doke tweeted his decision to enter the portal.
There’s been a development involving a scary off-field scene that played out over the weekend in Lubbock.
Saturday night, two individuals, including Texas Tech defensive lineman John Scott III, suffered gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at an apartment complex swimming pool a mile from campus. Police had identified a suspect in the shooting and, a day later, Asia Devine Jackson, 24, turned himself in to authorities.
Jackson was subsequently booked on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Jail without bond.
Scott, a three-star 2018 signee who took a redshirt his true freshman season, was originally listed in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition as he recovers from unspecified injuries. He remains hospitalized, and a release date is unclear.
The other individual injured in the shooting, a 19-year-old female, was treated and released from the hospital the same day.