Two four-star Washington QBs take tandem leap into transfer database

And then there were three.

When Washington put the finishing touches on spring practice 2019 earlier this month, a total of five quarterbacks saw action in the football program’s annual spring game. Monday night, it was confirmed that two of those signal-callers, redshirt freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff (pictured), have taken the first step toward leaving the Huskies as they have both entered their names into the NCAA transfer database.

Washington quarterbacks Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff are in the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports. Both were former Top 100 prospects. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 30, 2019

The father of one of the players reportedly headed to the portal subsequently confirmed that his son is indeed

“It is a gut-wrenching decision for him,” Sirmon’s father, David Sirmon, told the Seattle Times in an email, “but likely best for his welfare.”

Both Sirmon and Yankoff were four-star members of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class. Neither saw action their true freshman seasons.

Georgia transfer Jacob Eason is viewed by most as the likely starter when UW opens the 2019 regular season at home against FCS Eastern Washington in late August. Redshirt sophomore Jake Haener and true freshman Dylan Morris will vie for the backup job behind Eason, with the more experienced Haener entering the summer phase of the offseason as the favorite for that job.