Two four-star Washington QBs take tandem leap into transfer database

And then there were three.
When Washington put the finishing touches on spring practice 2019 earlier this month, a total of five quarterbacks saw action in the football program’s annual spring game. Monday night, it was confirmed that two of those signal-callers, redshirt freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff (pictured), have taken the first step toward leaving the Huskies as they have both entered their names into the NCAA transfer database.
The father of one of the players reportedly headed to the portal subsequently confirmed that his son is indeed
“It is a gut-wrenching decision for him,” Sirmon’s father, David Sirmon, told the Seattle Times in an email, “but likely best for his welfare.”
Both Sirmon and Yankoff were four-star members of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class. Neither saw action their true freshman seasons.
Georgia transfer Jacob Eason is viewed by most as the likely starter when UW opens the 2019 regular season at home against FCS Eastern Washington in late August. Redshirt sophomore Jake Haener and true freshman Dylan Morris will vie for the backup job behind Eason, with the more experienced Haener entering the summer phase of the offseason as the favorite for that job.
For the first time in the program’s history, Wake Forest entered the offseason riding a three-game bowl winning streak. The man behind that postseason success, not surprisingly, is being rewarded for his efforts.
Wake on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Dave Clawson that would keep the head football coach at the school through the 2026 season. The financial particulars contained in the revamped deal were not released.
The announcement comes one day before retiring athletic director Ron Wellman steps down from his post at the university and is replaced by John Currie.
“I’m honored to receive a long-term contract and want to express my appreciation to President Hatch and our Board of Trustees,” said Clawson in a statement. “I am especially grateful to Ron Wellman, who hired me and helped our program to unprecedented success the last three years. I’m also excited that John Currie is returning to Wake Forest as the new director of athletics. He will be a catalyst in building on our momentum moving forward.
“Wake Forest is making a significant commitment to personnel, resources and facilities that will benefit the entire program and position us to remain successful. Our staff is thankful and determined to continue being a perennial bowl team with the goal of competing for championships.”
After starting off his time with the Demon Deacons at 6-18, Clawson has gone 22-17 the past three seasons. As the school noted in its release, Clawson’s 28 wins are the most ever by a Wake Forest football coach through their first five years.
This is truly unbelievable.
In late December, Illinois announced that transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; a month later, Thomas reversed course and returned to Miami. In early January, transfer wide receiver A.D. Miller signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll at the University of Illinois this spring; two months later, Miller reneged on that commitment and returned to Oklahoma.
Fast-forward to mid-March, and Dejon Brissett announced on social media that he would be transferring from FCS Richmond to Illinois. Amazingly, Brissett took to social media yet again Monday to confirm that he too will be leaving Illinois at the receiving corps altar and will instead continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia.
Brissett was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to take a redshirt for this past season under the new NCAA rule. In those three games, incidentally, he caught 16 passes for 299 yards.
As Brissett heads to Charlottesville from the FCS ranks, he will be eligible to play for the Cavaliers in 2019.
Earlier this month, USC wide receiver Trevon Sydney announced that he would be transferring to Illinois; at press time, it’s unclear exactly when Sydney will be reneging on that commitment and returning to the Trojans.
This is not the development new head coach Neal Brown needed when it came to his West Virginia receiving corps.
Brown already knew that he would have to replace David Sills and Gary Jennings, the Mountaineers’ top two receivers a year ago with a combined 119 receptions, 1,903 receiving yards and 28 of the team’s 38 receiving touchdowns. Wednesday, one of the players who was expected to play a large role in replacing that lost production, Marcus Simms, indicated on Twitter over the weekend that he has decided to leave WVU and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.
CFT has since confirmed that Simms’ name is officially in the NCAA transfer database.
With former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen now in the same job at Houston, the Cougars would have to be considered a favorite to be the landing spot for the receiver.
Simms will apparently finish his time in Morgantown with 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 receptions. The rising fourth-year senior set career-highs with 46 receptions for 699 yards this past season, totals that were both good for third on the Mountaineers.
Given that trio of departures, T.J. Simmons, with 28 catches and 341 yards a year ago, will head into the summer as WVU’s most experienced returning receiver.
Showing the all-powerful portal plays no favorites, it’s Bowling Green’s turn to feel the sting of some personnel movement.
Monday, Ra’veion Hargrove took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to leave the MAC school and enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. “The past few months have been rough for me,” the running back wrote, without delving into specifics, “but with the help of God and my Dad I’ve finally found the answer.”
Hargrove, a three-star 2018 signee, played in eight games as a true freshman this past season, rushing for 127 yards (fifth on the team) and a touchdown on 33 carries. He also added 10 receptions for 113 yards and another touchdown coming out of the backfield, and averaged 17.2 yards per as the Falcons’ primary kick returner for good measure.
Barring an unexpected development, Hargrove would be forced to sit out the 2019 season if he ends up at another FBS school. He would then have three years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2020 season.