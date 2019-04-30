Wake Forest, Dave Clawson agree to long-term extension

For the first time in the program’s history, Wake Forest entered the offseason riding a three-game bowl winning streak. The man behind that postseason success, not surprisingly, is being rewarded for his efforts.

Wake on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension with Dave Clawson that would keep the head football coach at the school through the 2026 season. The financial particulars contained in the revamped deal were not released.

The announcement comes one day before retiring athletic director Ron Wellman steps down from his post at the university and is replaced by John Currie.

“I’m honored to receive a long-term contract and want to express my appreciation to President Hatch and our Board of Trustees,” said Clawson in a statement. “I am especially grateful to Ron Wellman, who hired me and helped our program to unprecedented success the last three years. I’m also excited that John Currie is returning to Wake Forest as the new director of athletics. He will be a catalyst in building on our momentum moving forward.

“Wake Forest is making a significant commitment to personnel, resources and facilities that will benefit the entire program and position us to remain successful. Our staff is thankful and determined to continue being a perennial bowl team with the goal of competing for championships.”

After starting off his time with the Demon Deacons at 6-18, Clawson has gone 22-17 the past three seasons. As the school noted in its release, Clawson’s 28 wins are the most ever by a Wake Forest football coach through their first five years.