West Virginia losing third-leading receiver to transfer

This is not the development new head coach Neal Brown needed when it came to his West Virginia receiving corps.

Brown already knew that he would have to replace David Sills and Gary Jennings, the Mountaineers’ top two receivers a year ago with a combined 119 receptions, 1,903 receiving yards and 28 of the team’s 38 receiving touchdowns. Wednesday, one of the players who was expected to play a large role in replacing that lost production, Marcus Simms, indicated on Twitter over the weekend that he has decided to leave WVU and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.

CFT has since confirmed that Simms’ name is officially in the NCAA transfer database.

With former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen now in the same job at Houston, the Cougars would have to be considered a favorite to be the landing spot for the receiver.

Simms will apparently finish his time in Morgantown with 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 receptions. The rising fourth-year senior set career-highs with 46 receptions for 699 yards this past season, totals that were both good for third on the Mountaineers.

Given that trio of departures, T.J. Simmons, with 28 catches and 341 yards a year ago, will head into the summer as WVU’s most experienced returning receiver.