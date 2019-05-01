Arkansas schedules future in-state opponent for first time since 1944

For decades, Arkansas has chosen not to play any in-state opponent, but the times, they are a changin’.
Arkansas announced two future home games with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. The first game will be played on Oct. 23, 2021. The second game will be played three years later on Aug. 31, 2024. The last time Arkansas played an in-state opponent was in 1944 with a game against Arkansas A&M (now Arkansas-Monticello).
“As the flagship institution within our state, scheduling games with our sister institutions is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in college football throughout our state while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas system,” University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a released statement. “We have already witnessed the anticipation these meetings have created in a number of our other sports. This new football series between Arkansas and UAPB will only add to the excitement for these matchups.”
The logic behind the decision of Arkansas not to play in-state opponents in football and other sports was long rooted in the idea it creates more fo a divide within the state when programs from within the state compete against each other. Former AD Jeff Long had stated before he felt the desire for everyone in Arkansas to be able to be a Razorback fan was important, even if they attended another school within the state. Clearly, new leadership has helped ease that vision from Arkansas. Other athletic programs have already begun scheduling in-state opponents, and now the football program is about to get in on the act.
But if you are a fan of Arkansas State, the wait to play the Razorbacks may drag on even longer. But consider this announcement a baby step toward that possibility now being able to be discussed with even the slightest bit of optimism.
North Carolina offensive lineman Jonah Melton has announced and confirmed he is retiring from playing football. Melton shared his decision with a brief statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday evening.
Melton will remain a student at North Carolina moving forward, and he announced he will stay connected with the Tar Heel program as he begins assisting the staff’s strength and conditioning staff.
Melton appeared in just one game for the Tar Heels last season, his redshirt freshman season. Melton was a four-star member of the UNC Class of 2017 and enrolled early in Jan. 2017. Melton missed his senior season of high school football with a torn ACL that took time to rehab as he arrived at UNC.
If you are looking to enjoy a Big Ten football game and a beer this fall, you now have a 50/50 chance to do so in a Big Ten football stadium this fall. Indiana became the seventh Big Ten institution to announce it will begin selling beer and wine at football games this fall.
“Our main goals with this initiative are to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a released statement. “While there will be some comparatively modest revenue generated by these sales, that is not the primary purpose of this program. Ten percent of our net beer and wine public sales revenues will be given to campus for alcohol safety programming.”
Indiana based its decision to offer the sales of alcoholic beverages following a review by Wasserman consulting firm. The review examined feedback from over 50 schools already selling beer and/or wine at football games. The data from that review demonstrated fans enjoyed the gameday atmosphere more and the numbers showed in increased attendance at football games at many schools. Additionally, schools offering alcoholic sales in football stadiums saw a decrease in alcoholic-related instances.
Illinois became the sixth Big Ten program to make the decision to let the taps flow at football games in early April. Other Big Ten members offering alcoholic sales at football games are Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers.
Penn State’s running back situation was already set to have a new look this fall following the departure of Miles Sanders to the NFL. Now, the Nittany Lions are officially losing a senior running back to a transfer.
Mark Allen announced on his Twitter account the next step in his collegiate journey will take him to western Pennsylvania to play one final season with Duquesne, an FCS program.
Allen had his 2018 season come to an abrupt end last fall when he suffered a season-ending injury during practice before a Week 4 road trip to Illinois. Because he was a fifth-year senior at the time of the injury, Allen would have needed to get a sixth year of eligibility approved by the NCAA. This announcement, or tease of a formal announcement, would seem to indicate Allen knows already he will be eligible for the upcoming football season.
While Allen was considered an asset to the Penn State running game when called upon, he was in a supporting role the past few seasons behind Sanders in 2018 and Saquon Barkley in 2016 and 2017. Allen wasn’t able to get himself into a role where he would rack up much yardage in the ground because of the NFL-caliber talent sitting atop the depth chart in Happy Valley the last three seasons, but his leadership was lauded.
In Arizona, the state’s sports commission is accusing the Arizona Bowl of breach of contract because the bowl game did not meet a deadline to renew its agreement or coordinate a buyout fee by the deadline in a contract earlier this year.
According to a report from the Arizona Daily Star, Nova Home Loans had until Jan. 30 to either renew its contract with the Arizona Bowl or pay a buyout fee of $100,000 to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. Lawyers for Nova Home Loans reportedly have confirmed the sponsor would not renew the agreement or pay the buyout sum.
While that legal squabble is unfolding, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission may be targeted by a countersuit from the Arizona Bowl itself. According to the same report, the bowl game may file a lawsuit accusing the commission of not providing the services expected under the contract as a managing partner for the game.
In short, the Arizona Bowl could potentially be in some jeopardy, but it may work itself out in the end. The bowl game is certainly down the radar of college football bowl games but the game has been attended fairly well compared to other mid to late December bowl games. Last year’s game between Nevada and Arkansas State was attended by a reported 32,368, giving the game a paid attendance of at least 30,000 for a third consecutive season. That alone should give some hope that the Arizona Bowl will live on to see another season. It just has some legal issues floating above it that will have to be settling in the court system.
The Arizona Bowl pairs teams from the Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference. There is no date on the calendar just yet for the 2019 Arizona Bowl.