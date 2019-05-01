Cure Bowl to be played in Orlando’s MLS stadium in 2019

The Cure Bowl is moving to a new stadium this upcoming college football season, but it will still be played in Orlando. The Orlando Sports Foundation announced on Wednesday the postseason bowl game will be played in Orlando City Stadium, home to the Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.

“We are excited about the Orlando Sports Foundation’s partnership with Orlando City Stadium and the unique atmosphere that will be created for the Cure Bowl,” Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Executive Director of the Cure Bowl Alan Gooch said in a released statement. “I can’t wait to see a college football game in Orlando City Stadium. We believe all fans will have a great experience and this will help us to continue our mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”

The Cure Bowl previously had been played in Camping World Stadium the previous four years of the bowl’s existence. The switching of venues will be sold as having the opportunity to showcase more of a block party atmosphere around the newer soccer venue, but the new venue will also make the game feel a bit more full by design. Orlando City Stadium has a seating capacity of 25,500 compared to the 65,000+ seats Camping World Stadium has to offer. The Cure Bowl has had just one game attended by more than 20,000 fans in its short history, and that was a result of having hometown UCF playing in the 2016 game (27,213 tickets were sold for the game that year).

The Cure Bowl will be played on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The game has agreements with the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

Follow @KevinOnCFB