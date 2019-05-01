Getty Images

Ex-Penn State prez has conviction in connection to Jerry Sandusky child rape case thrown out

By John TaylorMay 1, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s been yet another development in one of the darkest and most sordid stories in the history of college football.

A federal judge in Scranton, Penn., has overturned former Penn State president Graham Spanier‘s conviction on misdemeanor child-endangerment charges, one day before he was scheduled to turn himself in to begin serving a two-month prison sentence.  The Associated Press wrote that “[t]he decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick… gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under the state’s 1995 child endangerment law, the version in place in 2001.”

In mid-March of 2017, ex-PSU athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically; a week or so later, former university president Graham Spanier was found guilty by a jury of one count of endangering the welfare of children for his role.  In early June of that same year, Curley was sentenced to 7-23 months, with three of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; Schultz was sentenced to 6-23 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; and Spanier was sentenced to 4-12 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and two under house arrest.

Spanier, who appealed his sentence, was also fined $7,500, Curley and Schultz $5,000 each.  Additionally, all three former administrators were required to perform 200 hours of community service each.

All three were charged in 2011 after it was alleged that they failed to report a 2001 rape allegation involving Sandusky to police and child welfare officials.  While the judge in the sentencing, John Boccabella, had harsh words for the defendants, he also chided the late Joe Paterno.

In the wake of the scandal that cost the coaching legend both his job and a sizable chunk of his legacy, Paterno himself stated in an interview that “I wish I had done more.” Judge Boccabella publicly wondered why he didn’t as well.

Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex-abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

Four-star 2019 QB hits the portal, to transfer from Florida

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

You can add yet another quarterback to a positional group subdivision of the ever-growing NCAA transfer database.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, a Florida official subsequently confirmed that UF quarterback Jalon Jones‘ name is indeed listed in the portal.  Jones, who can now be contacted by other schools without first receiving UF’s permission, could always pull his name out of the database, although entering it into the portal is normally the first step in an eventual move to another football program.

Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.

“While Jones struggled during spring practice, sources have informed Swamp247 that both parties agreed on the split,” the 247Sports.com affiliate wrote.

The incumbent, Feleipe Franks, is viewed as the frontrunner to retain the job, with redshirt junior Kyle Trask and redshirt freshman Emory Jones looking to make some inroads in unseating Franks when summer camp kicks off in early August.

Reggie Bush gearing up to recruit Urban Meyer to USC

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
2 Comments

You already knew this was coming.  It was simply a matter of when it began in earnest, not if.

Roughly a nanosecond after Urban Meyer announced yet another retirement from coaching in early December, whispers started that USC could be a potential destination when what some consider an inevitable return to the sidelines comes to fruition for the 54-year-old future College Football Hall of Famer.  Meyer himself added to the general speculation when, asked at his retirement press conference if he was finished with coaching, replied, “that’s a complicated question“; nearly a month later, he seemingly left the door open ever so slightly yet again when he stated he doesn’t believe he’ll ever coach again.

Moving forward, it appears at least one Trojans legend is going to do everything in his power to help Meyer kick the unretirement door wide open.

It was announced in mid-March that Meyer, along with former USC stars Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, would be part of a college football pregame show on FOX that will be looking to compete with the ESPN College GameDay juggernaut.  Given the access he’ll have to Meyer, Bush was not shy in declaring that he’ll openly recruit Meyer to come to USC to replace Clay Helton if the current head coach continues to falter.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Bush… said he and Leinart would recruit Meyer to come out of retirement and take the USC job if Clay Helton struggles again this season.

“We’ll definitely be recruiting him,” Bush said. “What makes you think we won’t be recruiters? Nothing is off the table.

“[The Trojans] have to win the division,” Bush said. “This is a put-up-or-shut-up season for them, especially for Clay Helton. I’m looking to see drastic improvements. People have to be held accountable and players have to be held accountable. They have to create an environment there where players really understand the tradition of winning that came before them.

After back-to-back 10-win seasons in his first two full years on the job, Helton stumbled to an embarrassing 5-7 mark in 2018.

Meyer won at least 11 games in six of his seven seasons at Ohio State (he was credited with 10 wins in a 2018 season that saw him suspended for the first three games).  The Buckeyes claimed seven Big Ten East titles, two conference championships and a national championship during Meyer’s time at OSU.  All told, Meyer has won three national titles as a head coach.

In a message to the Times following Bush’s comments, Meyer stated again he “believe[s] I’m done but I’ve also learned to just live in the moment.”

Virginia adds another grad transfer WR, this one from Arizona State

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 1, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Throughout the offseason, wide receiver has been viewed as a positional group that could use some shoring up in Charlottesville.  The last couple of days, the shoring up has kicked into overdrive.

Monday, wide receiver Dejon Brissett announced that, after an initial commitment to Illinois, he would instead be transferring from FCS Richmond to Virginia.  Tuesday, UVa. not only confirmed the addition Brissett but also that fellow receiver Terrell Chatman has been added to the Cavaliers’ roster as well.

In early February, it was confirmed that Chatman was one of three players who had decided to transfer from Arizona State.

Chatman caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games with the Sun Devils.  Two of the receptions, 20 of the yards and the lone score came during the 2018 season.

Both Chatman and Brissett come to Virginia as graduate transfers, which makes them eligible to play for the Hoos immediately in 2019.  The upcoming season will serve as the final years of eligibility for both players.

Former Texas A&M WR convicted of 2015 slaying

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 30, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Thomas Johnson was convicted Tuesday of killing a Dallas jogger in 2015.

On the morning of Oct. 12, 2015, Johnson attacked 53-year-old Dave Stevens with a machete as he jogged around White Rock Lake, a popular exercise trail in Dallas. The attack was random; Johnson later told police he was “upset about his living situation at the time,” according to NBCDFW. Johnson made no attempt to flee or pursue his innocence, telling a 911 operator, “He’s dead. There was a sword in his head. Do you understand?”

He led onlookers to Stevens’ body, where the machete was still lodged in his head, according to the Dallas Morning News. Stevens’ wife, Patti, committed suicide two weeks after her husband’s murder.

A Dallas native, Johnson signed with Texas A&M in 2012 but lasted only 10 games with the Aggies, catching 30 passes for 339 yards with one touchdown in his true freshman season. He disappeared from the team without explanation and resurfaced three days later, back home in Dallas.

Johnson’s family said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014. He was found not fit to stand trial and sent to a psychiatric hospital in 2016, but was found fit to stand trial months later. He entered a not guilty plea, but his attorney did not call any witnesses during the trial, and his attorney said Tuesday he was asked to rest without producing any evidence at the request of his client.

The trial began Monday, and jurors needed only 30 minutes of deliberation to come to a guilty verdict.

The sentencing phase was to begin immediately, but an outcome was not available as of press time. Johnson could face anywhere from five years to life in prison.