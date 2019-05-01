With Indiana on board, half of the Big Ten will sell alcohol at football games in 2019

If you are looking to enjoy a Big Ten football game and a beer this fall, you now have a 50/50 chance to do so in a Big Ten football stadium this fall. Indiana became the seventh Big Ten institution to announce it will begin selling beer and wine at football games this fall.

“Our main goals with this initiative are to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a released statement. “While there will be some comparatively modest revenue generated by these sales, that is not the primary purpose of this program. Ten percent of our net beer and wine public sales revenues will be given to campus for alcohol safety programming.”

Indiana based its decision to offer the sales of alcoholic beverages following a review by Wasserman consulting firm. The review examined feedback from over 50 schools already selling beer and/or wine at football games. The data from that review demonstrated fans enjoyed the gameday atmosphere more and the numbers showed in increased attendance at football games at many schools. Additionally, schools offering alcoholic sales in football stadiums saw a decrease in alcoholic-related instances.

Illinois became the sixth Big Ten program to make the decision to let the taps flow at football games in early April. Other Big Ten members offering alcoholic sales at football games are Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers.

Follow @KevinOnCFB