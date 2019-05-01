With Indiana on board, half of the Big Ten will sell alcohol at football games in 2019

If you are looking to enjoy a Big Ten football game and a beer this fall, you now have a 50/50 chance to do so in a Big Ten football stadium this fall. Indiana became the seventh Big Ten institution to announce it will begin selling beer and wine at football games this fall.
“Our main goals with this initiative are to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a released statement. “While there will be some comparatively modest revenue generated by these sales, that is not the primary purpose of this program. Ten percent of our net beer and wine public sales revenues will be given to campus for alcohol safety programming.”
Indiana based its decision to offer the sales of alcoholic beverages following a review by Wasserman consulting firm. The review examined feedback from over 50 schools already selling beer and/or wine at football games. The data from that review demonstrated fans enjoyed the gameday atmosphere more and the numbers showed in increased attendance at football games at many schools. Additionally, schools offering alcoholic sales in football stadiums saw a decrease in alcoholic-related instances.
Illinois became the sixth Big Ten program to make the decision to let the taps flow at football games in early April. Other Big Ten members offering alcoholic sales at football games are Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers.
North Carolina offensive lineman Jonah Melton has announced and confirmed he is retiring from playing football. Melton shared his decision with a brief statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday evening.
Melton will remain a student at North Carolina moving forward, and he announced he will stay connected with the Tar Heel program as he begins assisting the staff’s strength and conditioning staff.
Melton appeared in just one game for the Tar Heels last season, his redshirt freshman season. Melton was a four-star member of the UNC Class of 2017 and enrolled early in Jan. 2017. Melton missed his senior season of high school football with a torn ACL that took time to rehab as he arrived at UNC.
Penn State’s running back situation was already set to have a new look this fall following the departure of Miles Sanders to the NFL. Now, the Nittany Lions are officially losing a senior running back to a transfer.
Mark Allen announced on his Twitter account the next step in his collegiate journey will take him to western Pennsylvania to play one final season with Duquesne, an FCS program.
Allen had his 2018 season come to an abrupt end last fall when he suffered a season-ending injury during practice before a Week 4 road trip to Illinois. Because he was a fifth-year senior at the time of the injury, Allen would have needed to get a sixth year of eligibility approved by the NCAA. This announcement, or tease of a formal announcement, would seem to indicate Allen knows already he will be eligible for the upcoming football season.
While Allen was considered an asset to the Penn State running game when called upon, he was in a supporting role the past few seasons behind Sanders in 2018 and Saquon Barkley in 2016 and 2017. Allen wasn’t able to get himself into a role where he would rack up much yardage in the ground because of the NFL-caliber talent sitting atop the depth chart in Happy Valley the last three seasons, but his leadership was lauded.
In Arizona, the state’s sports commission is accusing the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl of breach of contract because the company did not meet a deadline to renew its agreement or pay a buyout fee by the deadline in a contract earlier this year.
According to a report from the Arizona Daily Star, Nova Home Loans had until Jan. 30 to either renew its contract with the Arizona Bowl or pay a buyout fee of $100,000 to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. Lawyers for Nova Home Loans reportedly have confirmed the sponsor would not renew the agreement or pay the buyout sum.
While that legal squabble is unfolding between the managing partner of the Arizona Bowl and the now former sponsor of the game, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission may be targeted by a lawsuit from the Arizona Bowl itself. According to the same report, the bowl game may file a lawsuit accusing the commission of not providing the services expected under the contract as a managing partner for the game.
In short, the Arizona Bowl could potentially be in some jeopardy, but it may work itself out in the end. The bowl game is certainly down the radar of college football bowl games but the game has been attended fairly well compared to other mid to late December bowl games. Last year’s game between Nevada and Arkansas State was attended by a reported 32,368, giving the game a paid attendance of at least 30,000 for a third consecutive season. That alone should give some hope that the Arizona Bowl will live on to see another season. It just has some legal issues floating above it that will have to be settling in the court system.
The Arizona Bowl pairs teams from the Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference. There is no date on the calendar just yet for the 2019 Arizona Bowl.
The Cure Bowl is moving to a new stadium this upcoming college football season, but it will still be played in Orlando. The Orlando Sports Foundation announced on Wednesday the postseason bowl game will be played in Orlando City Stadium, home to the Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.
“We are excited about the Orlando Sports Foundation’s partnership with Orlando City Stadium and the unique atmosphere that will be created for the Cure Bowl,” Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Executive Director of the Cure Bowl Alan Gooch said in a released statement. “I can’t wait to see a college football game in Orlando City Stadium. We believe all fans will have a great experience and this will help us to continue our mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”
The Cure Bowl previously had been played in Camping World Stadium the previous four years of the bowl’s existence. The switching of venues will be sold as having the opportunity to showcase more of a block party atmosphere around the newer soccer venue, but the new venue will also make the game feel a bit more full by design. Orlando City Stadium has a seating capacity of 25,500 compared to the 65,000+ seats Camping World Stadium has to offer. The Cure Bowl has had just one game attended by more than 20,000 fans in its short history, and that was a result of having hometown UCF playing in the 2016 game (27,213 tickets were sold for the game that year).
The Cure Bowl will be played on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The game has agreements with the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.