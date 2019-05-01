Injuries force Washington’s D.J. Beavers to retire

Health issues have contributed to the depth in Washington’s linebacking corps taking a bit of hit as we head deeper into the offseason.

The Seattle Times has confirmed with the UW football program that D.J. Beavers has been forced to medically retire from the sport. Beavers has dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Huskies that cost him significant playing time each of the past two seasons.

“Such a tough football player,” well-compensated defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said according to the Times following Saturday’s spring game. “He was just snake-bitten. It seemed like every spring football, every training camp, every three games he was getting injured. Just unfortunate for the guy.

“This is how it happens sometimes. This is a physical, fierce game that we play, and sometimes it doesn’t roll right for certain guys.”

The good news, such as it is, for the fifth-year senior linebacker is that he has one course to complete in order to receive his degree from UW. Beavers will remain on scholarship at the university, but he won’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Beavers, a three-star 2015 signee, played in all but one game in 2016, starting the last four games of that season. Injured in summer camp the following year, he played in just five games in 2017; injuries again limited him to five games played this past season.