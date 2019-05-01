Penn State RB Mark Allen announces transfer to Duquesne

Penn State’s running back situation was already set to have a new look this fall following the departure of Miles Sanders to the NFL. Now, the Nittany Lions are officially losing a senior running back to a transfer.
Mark Allen announced on his Twitter account the next step in his collegiate journey will take him to western Pennsylvania to play one final season with Duquesne, an FCS program.
Allen had his 2018 season come to an abrupt end last fall when he suffered a season-ending injury during practice before a Week 4 road trip to Illinois. Because he was a fifth-year senior at the time of the injury, Allen would have needed to get a sixth year of eligibility approved by the NCAA. This announcement, or tease of a formal announcement, would seem to indicate Allen knows already he will be eligible for the upcoming football season.
While Allen was considered an asset to the Penn State running game when called upon, he was in a supporting role the past few seasons behind Sanders in 2018 and Saquon Barkley in 2016 and 2017. Allen wasn’t able to get himself into a role where he would rack up much yardage in the ground because of the NFL-caliber talent sitting atop the depth chart in Happy Valley the last three seasons, but his leadership was lauded.
In Arizona, the state’s sports commission is accusing the sponsor of the Arizona Bowl of breach of contract because the company did not meet a deadline to renew its agreement or pay a buyout fee by the deadline in a contract earlier this year.
According to a report from the Arizona Daily Star, Nova Home Loans had until Jan. 30 to either renew its contract with the Arizona Bowl or pay a buyout fee of $100,000 to the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission. Lawyers for Nova Home Loans reportedly have confirmed the sponsor would not renew the agreement or pay the buyout sum.
While that legal squabble is unfolding between the managing partner of the Arizona Bowl and the now former sponsor of the game, the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission may be targeted by a lawsuit from the Arizona Bowl itself. According to the same report, the bowl game may file a lawsuit accusing the commission of not providing the services expected under the contract as a managing partner for the game.
In short, the Arizona Bowl could potentially be in some jeopardy, but it may work itself out in the end. The bowl game is certainly down the radar of college football bowl games but the game has been attended fairly well compared to other mid to late December bowl games. Last year’s game between Nevada and Arkansas State was attended by a reported 32,368, giving the game a paid attendance of at least 30,000 for a third consecutive season. That alone should give some hope that the Arizona Bowl will live on to see another season. It just has some legal issues floating above it that will have to be settling in the court system.
The Arizona Bowl pairs teams from the Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference. There is no date on the calendar just yet for the 2019 Arizona Bowl.
The Cure Bowl is moving to a new stadium this upcoming college football season, but it will still be played in Orlando. The Orlando Sports Foundation announced on Wednesday the postseason bowl game will be played in Orlando City Stadium, home to the Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.
“We are excited about the Orlando Sports Foundation’s partnership with Orlando City Stadium and the unique atmosphere that will be created for the Cure Bowl,” Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Executive Director of the Cure Bowl Alan Gooch said in a released statement. “I can’t wait to see a college football game in Orlando City Stadium. We believe all fans will have a great experience and this will help us to continue our mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”
The Cure Bowl previously had been played in Camping World Stadium the previous four years of the bowl’s existence. The switching of venues will be sold as having the opportunity to showcase more of a block party atmosphere around the newer soccer venue, but the new venue will also make the game feel a bit more full by design. Orlando City Stadium has a seating capacity of 25,500 compared to the 65,000+ seats Camping World Stadium has to offer. The Cure Bowl has had just one game attended by more than 20,000 fans in its short history, and that was a result of having hometown UCF playing in the 2016 game (27,213 tickets were sold for the game that year).
The Cure Bowl will be played on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The game has agreements with the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.
Health issues have contributed to the depth in Washington’s linebacking corps taking a bit of hit as we head deeper into the offseason.
The Seattle Times has confirmed with the UW football program that D.J. Beavers has been forced to medically retire from the sport. Beavers has dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Huskies that cost him significant playing time each of the past two seasons.
“Such a tough football player,” well-compensated defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said according to the Times following Saturday’s spring game. “He was just snake-bitten. It seemed like every spring football, every training camp, every three games he was getting injured. Just unfortunate for the guy.
“This is how it happens sometimes. This is a physical, fierce game that we play, and sometimes it doesn’t roll right for certain guys.”
The good news, such as it is, for the fifth-year senior linebacker is that he has one course to complete in order to receive his degree from UW. Beavers will remain on scholarship at the university, but he won’t count against the program’s 85-man limit.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Beavers, a three-star 2015 signee, played in all but one game in 2016, starting the last four games of that season. Injured in summer camp the following year, he played in just five games in 2017; injuries again limited him to five games played this past season.
You can add yet another quarterback to a positional group subdivision of the ever-growing NCAA transfer database.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, a Florida official subsequently confirmed that UF quarterback Jalon Jones‘ name is indeed listed in the portal. Jones, who can now be contacted by other schools without first receiving UF’s permission, could always pull his name out of the database, although entering it into the portal is normally the first step in an eventual move to another football program.
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.
“While Jones struggled during spring practice, sources have informed Swamp247 that both parties agreed on the split,” the 247Sports.com affiliate wrote.
The incumbent, Feleipe Franks, is viewed as the frontrunner to retain the job, with redshirt junior Kyle Trask and redshirt freshman Emory Jones looking to make some inroads in unseating Franks when summer camp kicks off in early August.