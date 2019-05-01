Troy QB Sawyer Smith enters transfer portal

Troy appears to be heading into the 2019 season with some serious concern with the quarterback situation. Sawyer Smith, who stepped in to lead the offense following an injury to starter Kaleb Barker last fall has announced he is leaving the program.
Smith appeared in all 13 games Troy played last season, in which he completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. Smith also rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans last year as a redshirt sophomore. Smith appeared in six games as a true freshman in 2016 before sitting out the 2017 season.
Smith has two more years of eligibility on the field, although he will have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season as a transfer player if he lands at another FBS program right away.
Utah has a new kicker in Salt Lake City, and he’s coming from another Pac-12 South Division program. Andrew Strauch announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening he is leaving UCLA and transferring to Utah as a graduate transfer.
“Extremely excited to announce I’ll be pursuing my masters as well as continuing my football career at the University of Utah.” Strauch announced. “Thank you to everyone at UCLA who made the last four years so special!”
Strauch was more of a backup option for the UCLA special teams unit last season. He appeared in just one game and attempted three punts for an average of 36.33 yards per punt. He did not appear in a game during the 2017 season and made four appearances in 2016 as a freshman. He converted one of two field goal attempts and connected on all nine extra point attempts he was asked to attempt.
It just so happens that a position on the Utah roster at the kicker position opened up just within the last few weeks. In mid-April, kicker Chayden Johnston made the decision to stop playing football.
As a graduate transfer, Strauch can step in right away to fill the hole in the kicking game for the Utes. Utah is looking to replace Lou Groza Award winner Matt Gay this season.
For decades, Arkansas has chosen not to play any in-state opponent, but the times, they are a changin’.
Arkansas announced two future home games with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. The first game will be played on Oct. 23, 2021. The second game will be played three years later on Aug. 31, 2024. The last time Arkansas played an in-state opponent was in 1944 with a game against Arkansas A&M (now Arkansas-Monticello).
“As the flagship institution within our state, scheduling games with our sister institutions is an opportunity for us to enhance interest in college football throughout our state while supporting other schools within the University of Arkansas system,” University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a released statement. “We have already witnessed the anticipation these meetings have created in a number of our other sports. This new football series between Arkansas and UAPB will only add to the excitement for these matchups.”
The logic behind the decision of Arkansas not to play in-state opponents in football and other sports was long rooted in the idea it creates more fo a divide within the state when programs from within the state compete against each other. Former AD Jeff Long had stated before he felt the desire for everyone in Arkansas to be able to be a Razorback fan was important, even if they attended another school within the state. Clearly, new leadership has helped ease that vision from Arkansas. Other athletic programs have already begun scheduling in-state opponents, and now the football program is about to get in on the act.
But if you are a fan of Arkansas State, the wait to play the Razorbacks may drag on even longer. But consider this announcement a baby step toward that possibility now being able to be discussed with even the slightest bit of optimism.
North Carolina offensive lineman Jonah Melton has announced and confirmed he is retiring from playing football. Melton shared his decision with a brief statement posted on his Twitter account Tuesday evening.
Melton will remain a student at North Carolina moving forward, and he announced he will stay connected with the Tar Heel program as he begins assisting the staff’s strength and conditioning staff.
Melton appeared in just one game for the Tar Heels last season, his redshirt freshman season. Melton was a four-star member of the UNC Class of 2017 and enrolled early in Jan. 2017. Melton missed his senior season of high school football with a torn ACL that took time to rehab as he arrived at UNC.
If you are looking to enjoy a Big Ten football game and a beer this fall, you now have a 50/50 chance to do so in a Big Ten football stadium this fall. Indiana became the seventh Big Ten institution to announce it will begin selling beer and wine at football games this fall.
“Our main goals with this initiative are to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a released statement. “While there will be some comparatively modest revenue generated by these sales, that is not the primary purpose of this program. Ten percent of our net beer and wine public sales revenues will be given to campus for alcohol safety programming.”
Indiana based its decision to offer the sales of alcoholic beverages following a review by Wasserman consulting firm. The review examined feedback from over 50 schools already selling beer and/or wine at football games. The data from that review demonstrated fans enjoyed the gameday atmosphere more and the numbers showed in increased attendance at football games at many schools. Additionally, schools offering alcoholic sales in football stadiums saw a decrease in alcoholic-related instances.
Illinois became the sixth Big Ten program to make the decision to let the taps flow at football games in early April. Other Big Ten members offering alcoholic sales at football games are Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers.