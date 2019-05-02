Getty Images

Add West Virginia’s Tyrese Allen to transfer database

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this month, first-year head coach Neal Brown‘s roster has been nicked by the portal.

It was confirmed just a few days ago that Marcus Simms, West Virginia’s third-leading receiver a year ago, had opted to leave WVU.  Subsequent to that move, 247Sports.com has reported that defensive tackle Tyrese Allen has decided to leave WVU as well, the first step being the lineman has entered the transfer database.

A three-star 2018 signee, Allen didn’t play at all as a true freshman.  If he had stayed in Morgantown, there was a chance the Kentucky native could’ve found his way into WVU’s line rotation this season.

If Allen transfers to another FBS program, he will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him with three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.

Allen and Simms are just the second and third scholarship players who have decided to leave since Brown took over the Mountaineers, which is, in this day and age, actually a relatively low number for a new head coach taking over a program.

One of two four-star Washington QBs reportedly pulls name from portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The under-center damage for Washington will only be half as bad as originally thought.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a pair of UW quarterbacks, redshirt freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, had taken the first step toward leaving the Huskies as they both were confirmed to have entered their names into the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, and following a Tuesday meeting with head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, Sirmon has changed his mind and will, apparently, remain as part of the team, the Seattle Times reported.

Previously, Sermon’s father had described his son’s decision to enter the portal as “gut-wrenching.”

Both Sirmon and Yankoff were four-star members of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class. Sirmon was rated as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington.

Neither saw action their true freshman seasons.

Georgia transfer Jacob Eason is viewed by most as the likely starter when UW opens the 2019 regular season at home against FCS Eastern Washington in late August.  Sermon, redshirt sophomore Jake Haener and true freshman Dylan Morris will vie for the backup job behind Eason, with the more experienced Haener entering the summer phase of the offseason as the favorite for that job.

Pennsylvania attorney general to appeal ex-Penn State president’s conviction being thrown out

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Graham Spanier’s legal morass will, not surprisingly, continue.

A federal judge in Scranton, Penn., earlier this week overturned former Penn State president Graham Spanier‘s conviction on misdemeanor child-endangerment charges, one day before he was scheduled to turn himself in to begin serving a two-month prison sentence.  The judge in the case gave prosecutors three months to retry Spanier if they so desired; Wednesday, the attorney general in the state of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, confirmed that his office will, at least in its initial step, settle for appealing the judge’s decision to the U.S. Third Circuit Court.

In a statement acknowledging that an appeal will be forthcoming, Shapiro stated, among other things, that no one, including Spanier, is above the law while also describing the judge’s decision in the case as “highly unusual.”

Graham Spanier, as President of Penn State University, was personally advised that children were being sexually abused on school property.

“Evidence proved he chose not to help the children—but instead to cover up the abuse, despite being well aware of his responsibility as a supervisor.

“In a last-minute and highly unusual decision yesterday evening, a federal magistrate set Spanier free just before he was finally about to begin serving his deserved sentence. Federal courts have very limited power to act in state criminal proceedings, and this ruling plainly exceeded that power.

“As the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made crystal clear, Spanier’s conduct was illegal. The Office of Attorney General will quickly appeal this ruling to hold him accountable for his conduct covering up child sexual abuse. No one is above the law.

In mid-March of 2017, ex-PSU athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically; a week or so later, former university president Graham Spanier was found guilty by a jury of one count of endangering the welfare of children for his role.  In early June of that same year, Curley was sentenced to 7-23 months, with three of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; Schultz was sentenced to 6-23 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; and Spanier was sentenced to 4-12 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and two under house arrest.

Spanier, who appealed his sentence, was also fined $7,500, Curley and Schultz $5,000 each.  Additionally, all three former administrators were required to perform 200 hours of community service each.

All three were charged in 2011 after it was alleged that they failed to report a 2001 rape allegation involving Sandusky to police and child welfare officials.  While the judge in the sentencing, John Boccabella, had harsh words for the defendants, he also chided the late Joe Paterno.

In the wake of the scandal that cost the coaching legend both his job and a sizable chunk of his legacy, Paterno himself stated in an interview that “I wish I had done more.” Judge Boccabella publicly wondered why he didn’t as well.

Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex-abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

Body that washed up on Cali beach identified as missing Wyoming signee

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A tragic story in college football has reached a heartbreaking albeit expected conclusion.

In the middle of last month, authorities in California came up empty in the search for the body of Wyoming Class of 2019 signee Naphtali Moi Moi, who went missing amidst a strong rip current during a day of boogie boarding in celebration of his impending high school graduation.  Nearly two weeks later, the Casper Star-Tribune writes, “[a] body pulled from a California beach earlier this week has been identified as Wyoming football signee Naphtali Moi Moi, the San Mateo County Coroner confirmed Tuesday.”

A 6-4, 235-pound defensive lineman, Moi Moi signed with the Cowboys in December of last year.

“We have been talking with Naphtali’s family, and our hearts go out to the entire Moi Moi family at this extremely difficult time,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement shortly after the second of two searches was called off. “As a Cowboy Football family, we are all thinking of and praying for Naphtali, his family and his friends.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Moi Moi’s way-too-soon passing.

TCU, ex-WR Kolby Listenbee settle suit alleging abuse

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

An off-field issue that lasted more than a year for TCU and its head football coach has finally come to an end.

In early 2018, Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his outlook for a playing career in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible.  The university subsequently countersued, arguing that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, Meacham and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.

Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that both sides have settled their lawsuits, a settlement that was reached April 22.  The terms of the settlement between Listenbee and the private, Christian-based university have not been divulged.

“Texas Christian University is pleased the matter has been resolved, and both parties have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits,” a statement from the university read.

Listenbee was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.  While he was a practice squad player on a couple of NFL teams, he never made a 53-man roster in what turned out to be a professional career that lasted a little more than two years.