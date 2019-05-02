Auburn WR Kolbi Fuqua pulls out of transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every so often, when we note that a player has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database, we make sure to remind our beloved readers that the player entering the portal also has the option of pulling his name out and remaining a part of his current program. For the second time today, we are reminded why we occasionally do such a public service.

Wednesday night, Matt Zenitz of al.com reported that Kolbi Fuqua has decided to withdraw from the database, signaling a desire to remain at Auburn. Nearly four weeks ago, reports first surfaced that the wide receiver was seriously considering a move away from The Plains by entering the portal.

No reason was given for Fuqua’s about-face.

Auburn wide receiver Kolbi Fuqua has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal, per source https://t.co/xlX5XEMN4c — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 1, 2019

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Fuqua was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Fuqua played in one game this past season, and didn’t catch a pass in that very limited action.