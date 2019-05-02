Auburn WR Kolbi Fuqua pulls out of transfer database

Every so often, when we note that a player has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database, we make sure to remind our beloved readers that the player entering the portal also has the option of pulling his name out and remaining a part of his current program. For the second time today, we are reminded why we occasionally do such a public service.
Wednesday night, Matt Zenitz of al.com reported that Kolbi Fuqua has decided to withdraw from the database, signaling a desire to remain at Auburn. Nearly four weeks ago, reports first surfaced that the wide receiver was seriously considering a move away from The Plains by entering the portal.
No reason was given for Fuqua’s about-face.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, Fuqua was rated as the No. 28 player at any position in the state of Alabama. Fuqua played in one game this past season, and didn’t catch a pass in that very limited action.
One of the top players in next year’s recruiting class will very soon make one Power Five program extremely happy.
D.J. Uiagalelei is a five-star 2020 prospect who’s rated as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. On Twitter late Friday, the California high schooler revealed that he will make a commitment to his college of choice on Sunday, May 5.
Uiagalelei also revealed that, as long expected, his colleges of choice are now down to two — Clemson and Oregon. Technically, it’s a final three that also includes Mt. San Antonio Community College, which The Oregonian notes is “a program with significant family ties,” but, c’mon now.
According to 247Sports.com‘s Crystal Ball Predictions, Clemson is an overwhelming favorite to land Uiagalelei, who is the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California and the No. 13 player overall in next year’s class.
Uiagalelei’s confirmation of a commitment date comes a couple of weeks after he took a visit to Eugene for the Ducks’ spring game. In addition to Oregon, Uiagalelei has also taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn.
And now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.
It was confirmed Tuesday that, to the surprise of many, Jalon Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Speculation quickly followed that the quarterback’s departure was not related to football; rather, something off the field was amiss and triggered the transfer.
Thursday, the speculation became concrete as multiple reports indicate that Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a female in the early morning hours of April 6. According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing a police report obtained by the newspaper, the alleged victim in the assault declined to press charges.
The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.
The man who helped lead Georgia to its last national championship in football will be accorded a very fitting honor this fall.
Georgia announced Thursday that, pending board approval, the football field at Sanford Stadium will be named in honor of coaching great Vince Dooley. An official ceremony to dedicate Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will take place September 7 of this year, prior to UGA’s 2019 home opener against FCS Murray State.
That ceremony will take place three days after Dooley celebrates his 87th birthday.
Dooley was the head coach of the Bulldogs from 1964-88, compiling a school-record 201 wins in that span. He also won six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship.
UGA PRESIDENT JERE MOREHEAD
“Coach Dooley’s many contributions to this university can be seen across campus, from Georgia athletics, where he achieved unrivaled success, to the learning environment, where today many academic programs and initiatives bear his name, such as the Dooley Library Endowment Fund to the Dooley Professorship in Horticulture. The university community will continue to benefit from his service and dedication for generations to come.”
UGA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GREG MCGARITY
“I can think of no better way to open the 2019 home football schedule than dedicating Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation.”
UGA HEAD FOOTBALL COACH KIRBY SMART
“I am pleased that we will have an opportunity to recognize Coach Dooley as we launch the next football season. We will use this exciting development to galvanize private support around our capital fundraising efforts to expand Butts-Mehre for our football program.”
UGA LEGEND HERSCHEL WALKER
“It’s a great day for the University of Georgia and its football program. Coach Dooley was such a great mentor to me during my career at Georgia and beyond. Congratulations to Coach on this well-deserved honor.”
For the second time this month, first-year head coach Neal Brown‘s roster has been nicked by the portal.
It was confirmed just a few days ago that Marcus Simms, West Virginia’s third-leading receiver a year ago, had opted to leave WVU. Subsequent to that move, 247Sports.com has reported that defensive tackle Tyrese Allen has decided to leave WVU as well, the first step being the lineman has entered the transfer database.
A three-star 2018 signee, Allen didn’t play at all as a true freshman. If he had stayed in Morgantown, there was a chance the Kentucky native could’ve found his way into WVU’s line rotation this season.
If Allen transfers to another FBS program, he will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season, leaving him with three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
Allen and Simms are just the second and third scholarship players who have decided to leave since Brown took over the Mountaineers, which is, in this day and age, actually a relatively low number for a new head coach taking over a program.