Body that washed up on Cali beach identified as missing Wyoming signee

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
A tragic story in college football has reached a heartbreaking albeit expected conclusion.

In the middle of last month, authorities in California came up empty in the search for the body of Wyoming Class of 2019 signee Naphtali Moi Moi, who went missing amidst a strong rip current during a day of boogie boarding in celebration of his impending high school graduation.  Nearly two weeks later, the Casper Star-Tribune writes, “[a] body pulled from a California beach earlier this week has been identified as Wyoming football signee Naphtali Moi Moi, the San Mateo County Coroner confirmed Tuesday.”

A 6-4, 235-pound defensive lineman, Moi Moi signed with the Cowboys in December of last year.

“We have been talking with Naphtali’s family, and our hearts go out to the entire Moi Moi family at this extremely difficult time,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement shortly after the second of two searches was called off. “As a Cowboy Football family, we are all thinking of and praying for Naphtali, his family and his friends.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Moi Moi’s way-too-soon passing.

Pennsylvania attorney general to appeal ex-Penn State president’s conviction being thrown out

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Graham Spanier’s legal morass will, not surprisingly, continue.

A federal judge in Scranton, Penn., earlier this week overturned former Penn State president Graham Spanier‘s conviction on misdemeanor child-endangerment charges, one day before he was scheduled to turn himself in to begin serving a two-month prison sentence.  The judge in the case gave prosecutors three months to retry Spanier if they so desired; Wednesday, the attorney general in the state of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, confirmed that his office will, at least in its initial step, settle for appealing the judge’s decision to the U.S. Third Circuit Court.

In a statement acknowledging that an appeal will be forthcoming, Shapiro stated, among other things, that no one, including Spanier, is above the law while also describing the judge’s decision in the case as “highly unusual.”

Graham Spanier, as President of Penn State University, was personally advised that children were being sexually abused on school property.

“Evidence proved he chose not to help the children—but instead to cover up the abuse, despite being well aware of his responsibility as a supervisor.

“In a last-minute and highly unusual decision yesterday evening, a federal magistrate set Spanier free just before he was finally about to begin serving his deserved sentence. Federal courts have very limited power to act in state criminal proceedings, and this ruling plainly exceeded that power.

“As the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has made crystal clear, Spanier’s conduct was illegal. The Office of Attorney General will quickly appeal this ruling to hold him accountable for his conduct covering up child sexual abuse. No one is above the law.

In mid-March of 2017, ex-PSU athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically; a week or so later, former university president Graham Spanier was found guilty by a jury of one count of endangering the welfare of children for his role.  In early June of that same year, Curley was sentenced to 7-23 months, with three of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; Schultz was sentenced to 6-23 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; and Spanier was sentenced to 4-12 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and two under house arrest.

Spanier, who appealed his sentence, was also fined $7,500, Curley and Schultz $5,000 each.  Additionally, all three former administrators were required to perform 200 hours of community service each.

All three were charged in 2011 after it was alleged that they failed to report a 2001 rape allegation involving Sandusky to police and child welfare officials.  While the judge in the sentencing, John Boccabella, had harsh words for the defendants, he also chided the late Joe Paterno.

In the wake of the scandal that cost the coaching legend both his job and a sizable chunk of his legacy, Paterno himself stated in an interview that “I wish I had done more.” Judge Boccabella publicly wondered why he didn’t as well.

Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex-abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

TCU, ex-WR Kolby Listenbee settle suit alleging abuse

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
An off-field issue that lasted more than a year for TCU and its head football coach has finally come to an end.

In early 2018, Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his outlook for a playing career in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible.  The university subsequently countersued, arguing that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, Meacham and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.

Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that both sides have settled their lawsuits, a settlement that was reached April 22.  The terms of the settlement between Listenbee and the private, Christian-based university have not been divulged.

“Texas Christian University is pleased the matter has been resolved, and both parties have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits,” a statement from the university read.

Listenbee was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.  While he was a practice squad player on a couple of NFL teams, he never made a 53-man roster in what turned out to be a professional career that lasted a little more than two years.

Report: NCAA may force schools to release uniform injury reports

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
Almost to a man, head coaches, college football head coaches in particular, are loath to give out even a scintilla of information that they aren’t absolutely required to.  Depending on how things play out over the next month or two, there could be a whole helluva lot of pissed off head coaches at the collegiate level.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com, and in response to the growing number of states that have either legalized sports wagering or will soon legalize it, “[t]he NCAA Gambling Working Group will propose the first-ever standardized national player availability report for college sports.” If the pilot program is enacted — it very likely will in some form or fashion — Dodd reports that coaches would be required to “list players as ‘available,’ ‘possible’ or ‘unavailable’ for that week’s game without mentioning a specific body part or injury.”

If enacted — one of the hurdles is that universities are bound by the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which ostensibly keeps student-athletes’ medical information private — it would go into effect on a trial basis for the 2019 college football season.

For years, ACC member schools have voluntarily released an injury report in the days leading up to a conference matchup.  Northwestern of the Big Ten, among others, has also released injury reports ahead of gamedays going back a few years.  Just this week, the Associated Press noted, “Big 12 coaches are discussing the implementation of a standardized conference-wide injury report, but they would prefer some type of national uniformity.”

Our guess?  The pilot program reported by Dodd will be implemented, and you will see a wide swathe of FBS coaches listing every… single… player on its roster as “possible” leading into its next game.  And then, next offseason, it’ll be back to the drawing board for the sports decision-makers as it attempts to get ahead of the gambling curve and protect the integrity of the sport, all the while balancing the federally-mandated rights of its student-athletes.

Kirk Ferentz adds ex-Rutgers DC to Iowa coaching staff

By John TaylorMay 2, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Nearly two months after it was opened, the lone opening on Kirk Ferentz‘s Iowa coaching staff is officially closed.

Late Tuesday night, Iowa confirmed the hiring of Jay Niemann as Ferentz’s 10th Hawkeyes assistant.  The Avoca, Iowa, native will serve as assistant defensive line coach while also carrying the title of assistant recruiting coordinator.

Niemann, who is the father of former Iowa football player Ben Niemann and current Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann, replaces Reese Morgan, who spent the past 19 seasons on Ferentz’s staff before retiring in March of this year.

“We had an excellent pool of coaching candidates, but one clearly stood out and that was Jay Niemann. Few coaches in college football today have Jay’s extensive defensive experience,” said the head coach in a statement. “I’ve had the good fortune to know Jay for years – first as a coach and then as a parent when we recruited both of his sons. In every instance, I’ve always been impressed with him. He will be a valuable addition to our staff and program.”

Niemann spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Rutgers before being fired in January of this year.  Later that month, Les Miles added Niemann as a defensive analyst to his first Kansas football staff.

“As native Iowans, [wife] Lou Ann and I could not be more excited to be returning to our home state. As the parents of two sons who have been in the Hawkeye program, we know the strong commitment to both academic and football success at the University of Iowa,” said Niemann. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be affiliated with such a highly respected coach like Kirk Ferentz, as well as his outstanding staff.”