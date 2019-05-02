D.J. Uiagalelei, nation’s top 2020 QB, to decide May 5 between Clemson and Oregon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the top players in next year’s recruiting class will very soon make one Power Five program extremely happy.

D.J. Uiagalelei is a five-star 2020 prospect who’s rated as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. On Twitter late Friday, the California high schooler revealed that he will make a commitment to his college of choice on Sunday, May 5.

Uiagalelei also revealed that, as long expected, his colleges of choice are now down to two — Clemson and Oregon. Technically, it’s a final three that also includes Mt. San Antonio Community College, which The Oregonian notes is “a program with significant family ties,” but, c’mon now.

According to 247Sports.com‘s Crystal Ball Predictions, Clemson is an overwhelming favorite to land Uiagalelei, who is the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California and the No. 13 player overall in next year’s class.

Uiagalelei’s confirmation of a commitment date comes a couple of weeks after he took a visit to Eugene for the Ducks’ spring game. In addition to Oregon, Uiagalelei has also taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn.