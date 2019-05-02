Field at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium to be named after Vince Dooley

The man who helped lead Georgia to its last national championship in football will be accorded a very fitting honor this fall.

Georgia announced Thursday that, pending board approval, the football field at Sanford Stadium will be named in honor of coaching great Vince Dooley. An official ceremony to dedicate Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will take place September 7 of this year, prior to UGA’s 2019 home opener against FCS Murray State.

That ceremony will take place three days after Dooley celebrates his 87th birthday.

Dooley was the head coach of the Bulldogs from 1964-88, compiling a school-record 201 wins in that span. He also won six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship.

UGA PRESIDENT JERE MOREHEAD

“Coach Dooley’s many contributions to this university can be seen across campus, from Georgia athletics, where he achieved unrivaled success, to the learning environment, where today many academic programs and initiatives bear his name, such as the Dooley Library Endowment Fund to the Dooley Professorship in Horticulture. The university community will continue to benefit from his service and dedication for generations to come.”

UGA ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GREG MCGARITY

“I can think of no better way to open the 2019 home football schedule than dedicating Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation.”

UGA HEAD FOOTBALL COACH KIRBY SMART

“I am pleased that we will have an opportunity to recognize Coach Dooley as we launch the next football season. We will use this exciting development to galvanize private support around our capital fundraising efforts to expand Butts-Mehre for our football program.”

UGA LEGEND HERSCHEL WALKER

“It’s a great day for the University of Georgia and its football program. Coach Dooley was such a great mentor to me during my career at Georgia and beyond. Congratulations to Coach on this well-deserved honor.”