Go ahead and add Texas Tech’s Giovanni Pancotti to transfer database

It’s been, what, nearly two hours since we noted a player transfer? We’re long overdue, so let’s get to it.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Giovanni Pancotti (pictured, right) announced that, “[a]fter much thought and consideration I am deciding to enter the transfer portal” and take his leave of Texas Tech. “I believe it is time for me to leave Texas Tech and explore other opportunities,” the offensive lineman wrote, adding, “I have enjoyed my time here in Lubbock and could not thank my teammates enough for the experiences we’ve shared.”
As Pancotti is leaving the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Including this coming season, the Houston native has two seasons of eligibility he can use.
Pancotti was a three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class. Only one offensive lineman in Kliff Kingsbury‘s class that year, tackle Zach Adams, was rated higher than Pancotti.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Pancotti played in one game in 2017 and three in 2018. This past season, Pancotti earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is in an uncomfortable position as the face of the Pac-12. With his conference continuing to lag in the financial department compared to other power conferences and with continued struggles to generate the revenue hoped for with the launch of the Pac-12 Network in recent years, Scott and the Pac-12 are scrambling to find new ways to spark interest and revenue for the conference. In a conversation with members of the media during some spring meetings this week, Scott addressed the future of the conference and its current plans, and also touched on the subject of some sort of scheduling uniformity between the power conferences.
Scott voiced his support for the idea of every power conference requiring its members to play 10 games each season against other power conference competition. The idea being that requiring every member of a power conference to play 10 games against other power conference opponents would compensate for the fact that each power conference either has a different number of members or a different scheduling requirement in place.
For example, the 14-team Big Ten schedules a 9-game conference schedule and requires its members to schedule one additional non-conference game against a power conference opponent. On the other hand, the SEC and ACC each schedule 8-conference games and require a power conference opponent in non-conference play. The Pac-12 plays a nine-game schedule in conference play but does not require its members to schedule power conference opponents (although many end up doing just that anyway). Scott also made clear the Pac-12 was not about to change the way the conference handles its scheduling philosophy any time soon.
In an attempt to level the scheduling playing field by having each member of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC play 10 games overall against power conference opponents, you would be asking more from some conferences than others. And getting everybody on the same page might be a tall order that just will never be fulfilled. In requiring so many games against power conference opponents, you would be asking schools to be making some costly sacrifices by giving up s key home game, which for some schools is a massive revenue generator with the stadiums as big as they are.
Sure, it might make for great TV, and if that’s the case then the TV money may eventually win out, but it will also be cutting non-power conference schools off from some revenue opportunity as well. Fewer games to collect checks from power schools means a decrease in non-power conference revenue streams. The big conferences may not care about that impact though.
If nothing else, Scott’s on board with trying to improve the Pac-12 product, and that’s really all that he is supposed to be doing here.
We interrupt your regularly-scheduled transfer programming to bring you a different variety of off-field news.
As relayed by Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com, Nevada’s Daniel Brown was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Specifically, Brown is facing one count each of driving 11-20 miles per hour over the posted limit, failing to give a proper signal when required and failing to appear on a traffic citation. The latter citation stems from an unpaid speeding ticket the fourth-year senior cornerback received in December of last year.
The football program said in a statement that it is “aware of these traffic violations and will handle this matter internally.”
After playing in 20 games his true freshman and sophomore seasons, Brown started all 13 games for the Wolf Pack in 2018. Brown led the team this past season with 11 pass breakups, and recorded his first career interception.
Following the regular season, Brown was named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference.
One of the top players in next year’s recruiting class will very soon make one Power Five program extremely happy.
D.J. Uiagalelei is a five-star 2020 prospect who’s rated as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. On Twitter late Friday, the California high schooler revealed that he will make a commitment to his college of choice on Sunday, May 5.
Uiagalelei also revealed that, as long expected, his colleges of choice are now down to two — Clemson and Oregon. Technically, it’s a final three that also includes Mt. San Antonio Community College, which The Oregonian notes is “a program with significant family ties,” but, c’mon now.
According to 247Sports.com‘s Crystal Ball Predictions, Clemson is an overwhelming favorite to land Uiagalelei, who is the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California and the No. 13 player overall in next year’s class.
Uiagalelei’s confirmation of a commitment date comes a couple of weeks after he took a visit to Eugene for the Ducks’ spring game. In addition to Oregon, Uiagalelei has also taken unofficial visits to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn.
And now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.
It was confirmed Tuesday that, to the surprise of many, Jalon Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Speculation quickly followed that the quarterback’s departure was not related to football; rather, something off the field was amiss and triggered the transfer.
Thursday, the speculation became concrete as multiple reports indicate that Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a female in the early morning hours of April 6. According to the Tampa Bay Times, and citing a police report obtained by the newspaper, the alleged victim in the assault declined to press charges.
The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.