No stranger to transfer process, Indiana LB T.D. Roof throws name in transfer portal

Linebacker T.D. Roof may be on the move once more. The Indiana player has reportedly entered his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal, meaning he is considering the options that could lead him to a new program entirely. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network reported news of the latest addition to the transfer portal via Twitter.
As noted by Cubelic, and as we noted the last time Roof went through with a transfer, Roof is the son of veteran coach Ted Roof. The elder Roof is now a defensive coordinator at Appalachian State. Could a potential family reunion be in the works?
T.D. Roof transferred to Indiana in Jan. 2018. He enrolled in Bloomington and sat out the 2018 season to comply with the NCAA’s transfer rules. He had previously been a part of the Georgia Tech football program. Because Roof already sat out the 2018 season, he will be eligible to return to the field in the fall of 2019 even if he ends up leaving Indiana for another FBS program. The NCAA only requires a player to sit out a season of football after changing schools, but the rule does not force a player to sit out an additional season if that player decides to transfer again while actively sitting out a year.
After all is said and done, Roof will have three years of eligibility at his disposal beginning this fall.
By entering his name in the transfer portal, Roof can officially have contact with any other football program and university. He can still choose to stay at Indiana by pulling his name from the portal, which a number of players have done this offseason.
Reggie Bush may be preparing to make his best sales pitches to Urban Meyer in an attempt to lure the national championship head coach to USC at his earliest convenience, but Meyer’s previous boss doesn’t seem to think that will be happening. In a report from USA Today, Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith says he doesn’t think Meyer will make another return to coaching despite what seems to be a pretty popular idea floating around the college football world.
“I have a hard time believing that,” Smith said in the story from George Schroeder of USA Today. Although, Smith did concede that it would be unwise to suggest with 100% certainty Meyer is done coaching for good.
“You can never say never,” Smith added.
Meyer retired from his position as head coach of Ohio State after the Rose Bowl victory over Washington last January. The retirement came at the end of a season that saw a Big Ten title defense and a late bid for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, but was otherwise marred by the distraction off the field regarding the handling of former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Regardless of the circumstances, Meyer capped his time at Ohio State with a Rose Bowl victory to go along with a number of other achievements in Columbus, including multiple Big Ten titles and a College Football Playoff national championship.
Meyer is now preparing for a new job as a college football studio analyst with FOX Sports, where he will be working alongside Bush. Bush has joked he plans to help convince Meyer to return to coaching to take over as head coach of the USC Trojans, with a cloud of uncertainty hovering above current Trojans head coach Clay Helton. Now that Meyer is already getting cozy in Los Angeles, the rumor mill could be in full operation soon enough, as if it isn’t already.
But for now, Smith feels confident in suggesting we may have seen the last of Meyer coaching on the sidelines. Time will tell, and a quick return to coaching after retirement is not abnormal for Meyer. Meyer spent one season working for ESPN after retiring from Florida before he was hired to be the head coach at Ohio State.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is in an uncomfortable position as the face of the Pac-12. With his conference continuing to lag in the financial department compared to other power conferences and with continued struggles to generate the revenue hoped for with the launch of the Pac-12 Network in recent years, Scott and the Pac-12 are scrambling to find new ways to spark interest and revenue for the conference. In a conversation with members of the media during some spring meetings this week, Scott addressed the future of the conference and its current plans, and also touched on the subject of some sort of scheduling uniformity between the power conferences.
Scott voiced his support for the idea of every power conference requiring its members to play 10 games each season against other power conference competition. The idea being that requiring every member of a power conference to play 10 games against other power conference opponents would compensate for the fact that each power conference either has a different number of members or a different scheduling requirement in place.
For example, the 14-team Big Ten schedules a 9-game conference schedule and requires its members to schedule one additional non-conference game against a power conference opponent. On the other hand, the SEC and ACC each schedule 8-conference games and require a power conference opponent in non-conference play. The Pac-12 plays a nine-game schedule in conference play but does not require its members to schedule power conference opponents (although many end up doing just that anyway). Scott also made clear the Pac-12 was not about to change the way the conference handles its scheduling philosophy any time soon.
In an attempt to level the scheduling playing field by having each member of the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC play 10 games overall against power conference opponents, you would be asking more from some conferences than others. And getting everybody on the same page might be a tall order that just will never be fulfilled. In requiring so many games against power conference opponents, you would be asking schools to be making some costly sacrifices by giving up s key home game, which for some schools is a massive revenue generator with the stadiums as big as they are.
Sure, it might make for great TV, and if that’s the case then the TV money may eventually win out, but it will also be cutting non-power conference schools off from some revenue opportunity as well. Fewer games to collect checks from power schools means a decrease in non-power conference revenue streams. The big conferences may not care about that impact though.
If nothing else, Scott’s on board with trying to improve the Pac-12 product, and that’s really all that he is supposed to be doing here.
It’s been, what, nearly two hours since we noted a player transfer? We’re long overdue, so let’s get to it.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Giovanni Pancotti (pictured, right) announced that, “[a]fter much thought and consideration I am deciding to enter the transfer portal” and take his leave of Texas Tech. “I believe it is time for me to leave Texas Tech and explore other opportunities,” the offensive lineman wrote, adding, “I have enjoyed my time here in Lubbock and could not thank my teammates enough for the experiences we’ve shared.”
As Pancotti is leaving the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play immediately in 2019. Including this coming season, the Houston native has two seasons of eligibility he can use.
Pancotti was a three-star member of Tech’s 2016 recruiting class. Only one offensive lineman in Kliff Kingsbury‘s class that year, tackle Zach Adams, was rated higher than Pancotti.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Pancotti played in one game in 2017 and three in 2018. This past season, Pancotti earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.
We interrupt your regularly-scheduled transfer programming to bring you a different variety of off-field news.
As relayed by Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com, Nevada’s Daniel Brown was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Specifically, Brown is facing one count each of driving 11-20 miles per hour over the posted limit, failing to give a proper signal when required and failing to appear on a traffic citation. The latter citation stems from an unpaid speeding ticket the fourth-year senior cornerback received in December of last year.
The football program said in a statement that it is “aware of these traffic violations and will handle this matter internally.”
After playing in 20 games his true freshman and sophomore seasons, Brown started all 13 games for the Wolf Pack in 2018. Brown led the team this past season with 11 pass breakups, and recorded his first career interception.
Following the regular season, Brown was named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference.