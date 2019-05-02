Kirk Ferentz adds ex-Rutgers DC to Iowa coaching staff

Nearly two months after it was opened, the lone opening on Kirk Ferentz‘s Iowa coaching staff is officially closed.

Late Tuesday night, Iowa confirmed the hiring of Jay Niemann as Ferentz’s 10th Hawkeyes assistant. The Avoca, Iowa, native will serve as assistant defensive line coach while also carrying the title of assistant recruiting coordinator.

Niemann, who is the father of former Iowa football player Ben Niemann and current Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann, replaces Reese Morgan, who spent the past 19 seasons on Ferentz’s staff before retiring in March of this year.

“We had an excellent pool of coaching candidates, but one clearly stood out and that was Jay Niemann. Few coaches in college football today have Jay’s extensive defensive experience,” said the head coach in a statement. “I’ve had the good fortune to know Jay for years – first as a coach and then as a parent when we recruited both of his sons. In every instance, I’ve always been impressed with him. He will be a valuable addition to our staff and program.”

Niemann spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Rutgers before being fired in January of this year. Later that month, Les Miles added Niemann as a defensive analyst to his first Kansas football staff.

“As native Iowans, [wife] Lou Ann and I could not be more excited to be returning to our home state. As the parents of two sons who have been in the Hawkeye program, we know the strong commitment to both academic and football success at the University of Iowa,” said Niemann. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be affiliated with such a highly respected coach like Kirk Ferentz, as well as his outstanding staff.”