Nevada starting corner Daniel Brown arrested on three traffic charges

We interrupt your regularly-scheduled transfer programming to bring you a different variety of off-field news.

As relayed by Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com, Nevada’s Daniel Brown was arrested on a trio of misdemeanor charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Specifically, Brown is facing one count each of driving 11-20 miles per hour over the posted limit, failing to give a proper signal when required and failing to appear on a traffic citation. The latter citation stems from an unpaid speeding ticket the fourth-year senior cornerback received in December of last year.

The football program said in a statement that it is “aware of these traffic violations and will handle this matter internally.”

After playing in 20 games his true freshman and sophomore seasons, Brown started all 13 games for the Wolf Pack in 2018. Brown led the team this past season with 11 pass breakups, and recorded his first career interception.

Following the regular season, Brown was named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference.