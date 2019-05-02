TCU, ex-WR Kolby Listenbee settle suit alleging abuse

An off-field issue that lasted more than a year for TCU and its head football coach has finally come to an end.

In early 2018, Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his outlook for a playing career in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible. The university subsequently countersued, arguing that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, Meacham and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.

Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that both sides have settled their lawsuits, a settlement that was reached April 22. The terms of the settlement between Listenbee and the private, Christian-based university have not been divulged.

“Texas Christian University is pleased the matter has been resolved, and both parties have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits,” a statement from the university read.

Listenbee was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. While he was a practice squad player on a couple of NFL teams, he never made a 53-man roster in what turned out to be a professional career that lasted a little more than two years.