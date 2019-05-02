TCU, ex-WR Kolby Listenbee settle suit alleging abuse

An off-field issue that lasted more than a year for TCU and its head football coach has finally come to an end.
In early 2018, Kolby Listenbee, a former wide receiver at TCU, filed a lawsuit taking aim at the university and Big 12 for alleged abuse and harassment he claims never allowed him to fully recover from an injury that may have impacted his outlook for a playing career in the NFL. In the lawsuit, Listenbee mentioned TCU head coach Gary Patterson and former offensive coordinator Doug Meacham in accusing the members of the football coaching staff of pressuring him to get back on the field as quickly as possible. The university subsequently countersued, arguing that its doctors were not employees but contractors working for the school, and therefore Listenbee should sue Drs. Michele Kirk and Jason Mogonye, and not Patterson, Meacham and former TCU AD Chris Del Conte, among others.
Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that both sides have settled their lawsuits, a settlement that was reached April 22. The terms of the settlement between Listenbee and the private, Christian-based university have not been divulged.
“Texas Christian University is pleased the matter has been resolved, and both parties have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits,” a statement from the university read.
Listenbee was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. While he was a practice squad player on a couple of NFL teams, he never made a 53-man roster in what turned out to be a professional career that lasted a little more than two years.
Almost to a man, head coaches, college football head coaches in particular, are loath to give out even a scintilla of information that they aren’t absolutely required to. Depending on how things play out over the next month or two, there could be a whole helluva lot of pissed off head coaches at the collegiate level.
According to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com, and in response to the growing number of states that have either legalized sports wagering or will soon legalize it, “[t]he NCAA Gambling Working Group will propose the first-ever standardized national player availability report for college sports.” If the pilot program is enacted — it very likely will in some form or fashion — Dodd reports that coaches would be required to “list players as ‘available,’ ‘possible’ or ‘unavailable’ for that week’s game without mentioning a specific body part or injury.”
If enacted — one of the hurdles is that universities are bound by the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which ostensibly keeps student-athletes’ medical information private — it would go into effect on a trial basis for the 2019 college football season.
For years, ACC member schools have voluntarily released an injury report in the days leading up to a conference matchup. Northwestern of the Big Ten, among others, has also released injury reports ahead of gamedays going back a few years. Just this week, the Associated Press noted, “Big 12 coaches are discussing the implementation of a standardized conference-wide injury report, but they would prefer some type of national uniformity.”
Our guess? The pilot program reported by Dodd will be implemented, and you will see a wide swathe of FBS coaches listing every… single… player on its roster as “possible” leading into its next game. And then, next offseason, it’ll be back to the drawing board for the sports decision-makers as it attempts to get ahead of the gambling curve and protect the integrity of the sport, all the while balancing the federally-mandated rights of its student-athletes.
Nearly two months after it was opened, the lone opening on Kirk Ferentz‘s Iowa coaching staff is officially closed.
Late Tuesday night, Iowa confirmed the hiring of Jay Niemann as Ferentz’s 10th Hawkeyes assistant. The Avoca, Iowa, native will serve as assistant defensive line coach while also carrying the title of assistant recruiting coordinator.
Niemann, who is the father of former Iowa football player Ben Niemann and current Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann, replaces Reese Morgan, who spent the past 19 seasons on Ferentz’s staff before retiring in March of this year.
“We had an excellent pool of coaching candidates, but one clearly stood out and that was Jay Niemann. Few coaches in college football today have Jay’s extensive defensive experience,” said the head coach in a statement. “I’ve had the good fortune to know Jay for years – first as a coach and then as a parent when we recruited both of his sons. In every instance, I’ve always been impressed with him. He will be a valuable addition to our staff and program.”
Niemann spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Rutgers before being fired in January of this year. Later that month, Les Miles added Niemann as a defensive analyst to his first Kansas football staff.
“As native Iowans, [wife] Lou Ann and I could not be more excited to be returning to our home state. As the parents of two sons who have been in the Hawkeye program, we know the strong commitment to both academic and football success at the University of Iowa,” said Niemann. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be affiliated with such a highly respected coach like Kirk Ferentz, as well as his outstanding staff.”
I think it’s safe to say this is a first in the annals of CFT.
In late December, back issues forced Tennessee offensive lineman Tanner Antonutti to medically retire from the sport of college football; two months later, teammate and a fellow UT lineman on that side of the ball, Chance Hall, was forced to do the same. In between, undisclosed health issues triggered a medical retirement for right tackle Devante Brooks as well.
Wednesday afternoon, unbelievably, yet another Vols lineman, Eric Crosby, took to Twitter to announce that, “[a]fter talking with Doctors, my mom, and myself, we have decided it is best to medically retire from playing football.”
Crosby, who will remain on scholarship but not count against the 85-man limit, added that he made the decision “to protect my lifelong health.”
Despite being a four-star 2017 signee, Crosby never played a down for the Volunteers.
Hasaan Hypolite exited spring practice potentially in line to win a starting job in Colorado’s secondary. Instead, he’s now in the mix for an involuntary move to another football program.
According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Hypolite has been dismissed from the Colorado football team. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no specific reason for the defensive back’s dismissal was given.
Hypolite was a three-star member of the Buffaloes’ 2018 recruiting class. The Texas high schooler played in just one game as a true freshman this past season.