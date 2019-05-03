Official visit schedule for former Penn State QB Tommy Stevens includes Mississippi State

The instant Tommy Stevens entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a possible reunion with Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead felt somewhat obvious. Now, according to a report, Stevens could be one step closer to joining the Bulldogs.
Stevens, who is transferring from Penn State and is officially in the transfer portal, reportedly has scheduled three official visits for the next week. As reported by 247 Sports, the visits will begin with Miami Ohio this weekend and continue with a trip to Illinois at the beginning of next week. Mississippi Strate will get the last chance to make a sales pitch next Thursday.
Stevens previously played under Moorehead when the Bulldogs head coach was the offensive coordinator at Penn State. While Stevens was not a starter for the Nittany Lions, Moorhead found ways to get the athletically gifted athlete involved in the offense as a receiver, runner or passer. Penn State scaled back how much they tried getting Stevens involved last season.
Stevens will be eligible to play right away this season wherever he ends up going.
Duke has officially announced a two-year contract extension for head coach David Cutcliffe. The long-time Duke head coach now has a contract that will run through June 30, 2023.
“Coach Cutcliffe has an unprecedented record of success both on and off the field, and I am delighted that he will remain at Duke for at least another four years,” Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a released statement. “His commitment to academic excellence and the personal growth of his student-athletes reflects our core values and sets an example for Duke’s peers.”
Cutcliffe is 67-72 in his 11 years as the head coach of the Blue Devils, but Duke is coming off a fifth winning season in the last six years. Duke has ended the last two seasons with a bowl victory and has won each of their three most recent bowl appearances in the last four years. Cutcliffe owns half of Duke’s all-time bowl victories. Under Cutcliffe, Duke has made at least one appearance in the AP Top 25 in four of the last six seasons and played for an ACC championship in 2013.
The extension comes a week after Duke’s starting quarterback from the 2018 season, Daniel Jones, was drafted with a top 10 pick by the New York Giants. Jones was the first Duke player drafted by an NFL team since 2015 and he became the highest draft pick from Durham since linebacker Mike Junkin was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 1987.
Cutcliffe will turn 65 during the 2019 season. By the end of his contract, Cutcliffe will be 68 years of age. Odds are Cutcliffe will be thinking about retirement around that time, which means we should be a few years away from seeing Duke begin searching for a new head coach. For now, stability on the sideline is ensured for the Blue Devils.
Cincinnati is bringing a local product closer to home. Wide receiver Garyn Prater announced he is transferring to Cincinnati to continue his football career after starting things off at Ohio State the past two seasons.
“I’ll always have love for OSU,” Prater said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. “But I am excited to announce the next chapter of my life. Next year I will be playing at the University of Cincinnati!”
Prater appeared in three games for the Buckeyes last season. He caught one pass for 13 yards as a true sophomore. Prater has already used a redshirt year at Ohio State, so he has three years of eligibility remaining. Prater’s statement claims he will be playing at Cincinnati next season, which would suggest he will not have to sit out a season per standard NCAA transfer rules for players going from one FBS program to another.
After going unscathed the first couple of months of Neal Brown‘s tenure West Virginia, the transfer train has made a couple of stops of late in Morgantown.
First reported by Chris Anderson of 247Sports.com, a WVU official has since confirmed that Barry Moreland‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The cornerback saw action sparingly during his time with the Mountaineers — he played in just two games in two years, that coming in 2018 — after transferring to the football program after spending two years at the junior college level.
Moreland joins defensive tackle Tyrese Allen (HERE) and wide receiver Marcus Simms (HERE) as Mountaineers who have decided to leave Brown’s program since this past Sunday. Of the transferring trio, Simms is easily the biggest loss as he was WVU’s third-leading receiver a year ago and, given the departures ahead of him, would’ve served as the squad’s leading return receiver.
There’s been a further development in an off-field situation involving a soon-to-be-former Florida Gator football player.
Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that Jalon Jones had been accused by an unnamed female of sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of April 6. It was subsequently unearthed that another unnamed female had accused the UF quarterback of sexually assaulting her that same day as well at the same on-campus residence as the first alleged victim.
Both of the alleged victims are friends and students at the university.
From the Associated Press:
According to the incident reports, the female students visited Jones and freshman cornerbacks Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele around 2 a.m. at the dormitory. Jones allegedly forced himself on both women at different times. The names of the women were redacted in the reports.
The women had rape kits completed at a nearby hospital but did not wish to pursue charges at the time, according to police. Officers withdrew the complaint and notified the “university’s victims advocate.
The Gainesville Sun offered up further disturbing details HERE regarding the two incidents.
According to the AP, “[t]he incident reports likely will be forwarded to the state attorney’s office, which will investigate the case before determining whether to charge Jones with any crimes.” The university said in a statement that it is “aware of the incident reports and [has] followed athletic department protocols.”
It was confirmed Tuesday, before the twin allegations surfaced, that Jones took the first step in transferring from Florida by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Jones was a four-star 2019 signee, rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee, Jones participated in spring practice with the Gators.