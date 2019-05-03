Oregon offensive lineman enters transfer portal

It seems news of players entering the transfer portal is never going to end. The latest addition to the portal appears to be Oregon offensive lineman Cody Shear. According to The Oregonian, Shear has officially taken the first step necessary to explore his transfer options.

By entering a name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, a player may make official contact with other college football programs and evaluate their transfer options. A player can always withdraw their name from the transfer portal and decide to stay where they are as well.

Shear joined the Oregon program in the Class of 2017. After redshirting in 2017, Shear did not appear in any games for the Ducks in 2018. He has three years of eligibility left, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season and lose one of those years if he ends up at another FBS program. Of course, that is under the assumption a waiver request isn’t in play in hopes the NCAA grants Shear immediate eligibility for the upcoming fall season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB