Pac-12 pushes Arizona-ASU back to Saturday after Thanksgiving

Fans of Arizona and Arizona State will get one more day to recover from their Thanksgiving feasts this year before getting ready for the Territorial Cup. The game is being pushed back a day from its previously scheduled Friday time slot and will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The reason for the change is due to television, naturally. The Pac-12 Conference agreed to move the conference rivalry game to Saturday at the request of one of the league’s television partners, although which television partner made the request has not been clarified. The Pac-12 has deals in place with ESPN and FOX and airs game son the conference’s own Pac-12 Network.
The Wildcats and Sun Devils have played their rivalry game on Saturday the last two seasons but have a history of playing the Territorial Cup on Friday. The last time Arizona State hosted the game on a Friday was 2005.
Interesting side note on this series: Arizona State leads the all-time series with Arizona 41-40-1.
Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.
Now that the spring football schedule is a thing of the past, quarterback decisions around the country are beginning to take the offseason spotlight at a number of programs around the country. Wyoming now has its starting quarterback figured out moving further into the offseason in Laramie.
Sean Chambers will start the season as Wyoming’s starting quarterback. Chambers beat out Tyler Vander Waal (pictured) in the spring to retain the starting job after unseating Vander Waal as Wyoming’s starter last season. The only question about Chambers this offseason was his health after coming back from a broken fibula last November.
Chambers rushed for at least 100 yards in his first three games after replacing Vander Waal last season, before having his season brought to an end in a game against Air Force with the previously mentioned injury. Chambers lacked big passing numbers but avoided throwing an interception in each of the games he appeared. Chambers wrapped up the starting job out of the spring with a solid and dependable showing in Wyoming’s spring game.
Now that Craig Bohl has the start all settled, preparing the offense for the upcoming season can move forward knowing what Chambers brings to the table. And having the ability to go back and watch any game film should allow Bohl and the Wyoming offense to be a bit more stable at the start of the season compared to last year when Vander Waal was named the starter as a freshman after Josh Allen headed off to the NFL.
Wyoming’s 2019 season begins at home against Missouri on Aug. 31.
Two members of the Georgia Tech football program may be on the move. Offensive lineman Zakk Mckeehan has reportedly placed his name in the transfer portal, and running back Kirvonte Benson is expected to do the same, according to Kelly Quinlan of Rivals (via Twitter).
Benson was lost for the majority of the 2018 season when he suffered a knee injury in Week 2 last season. The injury was a season-ending one for the upperclassmen. Benson has one more year of eligibility and could gain an extra year from the NCAA if he applies for a medical waiver. He will still be eligible to play right away this upcoming season as a graduate transfer.
Benson rushed for 1,053 yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 season, so he has shown he is more than capable of being a featured back in the right offensive system. But with a new head coach and some new philosophies in play for the Yellow Jackets this season, a chance to get a clean slate to work with elsewhere may be good for Benson in 2019.
It seems news of players entering the transfer portal is never going to end. The latest addition to the portal appears to be Oregon offensive lineman Cody Shear. According to The Oregonian, Shear has officially taken the first step necessary to explore his transfer options.
By entering a name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, a player may make official contact with other college football programs and evaluate their transfer options. A player can always withdraw their name from the transfer portal and decide to stay where they are as well.
Shear joined the Oregon program in the Class of 2017. After redshirting in 2017, Shear did not appear in any games for the Ducks in 2018. He has three years of eligibility left, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season and lose one of those years if he ends up at another FBS program. Of course, that is under the assumption a waiver request isn’t in play in hopes the NCAA grants Shear immediate eligibility for the upcoming fall season.
Duke has officially announced a two-year contract extension for head coach David Cutcliffe. The long-time Duke head coach now has a contract that will run through June 30, 2023.
“Coach Cutcliffe has an unprecedented record of success both on and off the field, and I am delighted that he will remain at Duke for at least another four years,” Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a released statement. “His commitment to academic excellence and the personal growth of his student-athletes reflects our core values and sets an example for Duke’s peers.”
Cutcliffe is 67-72 in his 11 years as the head coach of the Blue Devils, but Duke is coming off a fifth winning season in the last six years. Duke has ended the last two seasons with a bowl victory and has won each of their three most recent bowl appearances in the last four years. Cutcliffe owns half of Duke’s all-time bowl victories. Under Cutcliffe, Duke has made at least one appearance in the AP Top 25 in four of the last six seasons and played for an ACC championship in 2013.
The extension comes a week after Duke’s starting quarterback from the 2018 season, Daniel Jones, was drafted with a top 10 pick by the New York Giants. Jones was the first Duke player drafted by an NFL team since 2015 and he became the highest draft pick from Durham since linebacker Mike Junkin was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 1987.
Cutcliffe will turn 65 during the 2019 season. By the end of his contract, Cutcliffe will be 68 years of age. Odds are Cutcliffe will be thinking about retirement around that time, which means we should be a few years away from seeing Duke begin searching for a new head coach. For now, stability on the sideline is ensured for the Blue Devils.