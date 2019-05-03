Pac-12 pushes Arizona-ASU back to Saturday after Thanksgiving

Fans of Arizona and Arizona State will get one more day to recover from their Thanksgiving feasts this year before getting ready for the Territorial Cup. The game is being pushed back a day from its previously scheduled Friday time slot and will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The reason for the change is due to television, naturally. The Pac-12 Conference agreed to move the conference rivalry game to Saturday at the request of one of the league’s television partners, although which television partner made the request has not been clarified. The Pac-12 has deals in place with ESPN and FOX and airs game son the conference’s own Pac-12 Network.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils have played their rivalry game on Saturday the last two seasons but have a history of playing the Territorial Cup on Friday. The last time Arizona State hosted the game on a Friday was 2005.

Interesting side note on this series: Arizona State leads the all-time series with Arizona 41-40-1.

