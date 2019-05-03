Wyoming names starting QB for 2019 season

Now that the spring football schedule is a thing of the past, quarterback decisions around the country are beginning to take the offseason spotlight at a number of programs around the country. Wyoming now has its starting quarterback figured out moving further into the offseason in Laramie.

Sean Chambers will start the season as Wyoming’s starting quarterback. Chambers beat out Tyler Vander Waal (pictured) in the spring to retain the starting job after unseating Vander Waal as Wyoming’s starter last season. The only question about Chambers this offseason was his health after coming back from a broken fibula last November.

Chambers rushed for at least 100 yards in his first three games after replacing Vander Waal last season, before having his season brought to an end in a game against Air Force with the previously mentioned injury. Chambers lacked big passing numbers but avoided throwing an interception in each of the games he appeared. Chambers wrapped up the starting job out of the spring with a solid and dependable showing in Wyoming’s spring game.

Now that Craig Bohl has the start all settled, preparing the offense for the upcoming season can move forward knowing what Chambers brings to the table. And having the ability to go back and watch any game film should allow Bohl and the Wyoming offense to be a bit more stable at the start of the season compared to last year when Vander Waal was named the starter as a freshman after Josh Allen headed off to the NFL.

Wyoming’s 2019 season begins at home against Missouri on Aug. 31.

