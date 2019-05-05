Nevada transfer WR McLane Mannix to be immediately eligible at Texas Tech

Oregon AD Rob Mullens is a candidate for the same job at Texas A&M, according to a report this week from The Oregonian‘s James Crepea.

Texas A&M has a vacant AD chair after Scott Woodward left last month for the same post at LSU. Mullens is “on the short list of top candidates,” according to the paper.

Since the report comes from the Oregon side and not the A&M side, one must always be wary the report is a trial balloon for Mullens to get more money out of Oregon. Mullens, though, has a great deal at Oregon now: an 8-year contract at $717,500 per year, plus a total of $1.5 million in retention bonuses should he remain in Eugene through the life of the contract. Woodward earned a reported $900,000 per year at Texas A&M.

The Aggies raked in $211 million in revenue in 2016-17, according to USA Today, trailing only rival Texas for the most in college sports. Oregon was 12th at $145 million and change. When accounting for expenses, Texas A&M was the most profitable athletics department in the country, according to USA Today.

Interestingly, Texas A&M interim AD RC Slocum was named to the College Football Playoff’s selection committee in January, a committee that Mullens chairs. Both men will recuse themselves for any discussions involving their respective teams, so, should the Aggies and Ducks perform up to expectations this fall, Slocum and Mullens could have a lot of idle time to discuss a certain job opening.