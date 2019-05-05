Nevada transfer WR McLane Mannix to be immediately eligible at Texas Tech

Texas Tech is likely losing one McLane, quarterback McLane Carter, who entered the transfer portal last month. But the Red Raiders will have another on their 2019 roster as the program announced Saturday that transfer wideout McLane Maddix has been granted immediate eligibility.
Mannix transferred in from Nevada in December, citing “personal family matters” as the impetus for the move from Reno to Lubbock. Whatever those reasons were, the NCAA found them sufficient to let him play in 2019.
That’s great news for Texas Tech. Mannix led the Wolf Pack with 875 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions. His 17.50 yards per reception average was seventh nationally among all players with at least 50 grabs in 2018. The Red Raiders lost their top two pass catchers of a year ago. Antoine Wesley, owner of 88 grabs for 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns, declared for the NFL draft but was not selected, while senior Ja'Deion High caught 62 passes for 804 yards and four scores.
Oregon AD Rob Mullens is a candidate for the same job at Texas A&M, according to a report this week from The Oregonian‘s James Crepea.
Texas A&M has a vacant AD chair after Scott Woodward left last month for the same post at LSU. Mullens is “on the short list of top candidates,” according to the paper.
Since the report comes from the Oregon side and not the A&M side, one must always be wary the report is a trial balloon for Mullens to get more money out of Oregon. Mullens, though, has a great deal at Oregon now: an 8-year contract at $717,500 per year, plus a total of $1.5 million in retention bonuses should he remain in Eugene through the life of the contract. Woodward earned a reported $900,000 per year at Texas A&M.
The Aggies raked in $211 million in revenue in 2016-17, according to USA Today, trailing only rival Texas for the most in college sports. Oregon was 12th at $145 million and change. When accounting for expenses, Texas A&M was the most profitable athletics department in the country, according to USA Today.
Interestingly, Texas A&M interim AD RC Slocum was named to the College Football Playoff’s selection committee in January, a committee that Mullens chairs. Both men will recuse themselves for any discussions involving their respective teams, so, should the Aggies and Ducks perform up to expectations this fall, Slocum and Mullens could have a lot of idle time to discuss a certain job opening.
Iowa’s football season does not begin until Aug. 31, but the Hawkeyes’ head coach already has his first victory of 2019.
Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, have been ruled victors by an Iowa City judge in an ongoing land dispute with the couples’ neighbors.
The Saga of Saddle Club Road (as it was just dubbed right this very second) began way back in 1999, shortly after Kirk was named Iowa’s head coach and built a $1.2 million home on the road, north of Iowa City. Later that year, John and Ann Marie Buatti moved into a property adjacent to the Ferentzes and proposed subdividing their property for development as well as surfacing the gravel road — a plan which the Ferentzes opposed for privacy reasons.
In 2001, according to the Iowa City Gazette, the Ferentzes joined an agreement to form a homeowners association, and the suit, originally filed back in 2016, alleged in part that the Ferentzes did not live up to that 2001 deal. The plaintiffs, which includes three parties in addition to the Buattis, also complained the Ferentzes’ landscaping interfered with travel on Saddle Club Road.
However, the judge ruled that “an agreement to agree in the future” was not an enforceable breach of contract, and thus the Ferentzes do not owe $9,600 to their neighbors.
The Saga of Saddle Club Road is not done, though. The plaintiffs have filed another suit in Johnson County, Iowa, which is not slated to begin until June 9, 2020.
Penn State’s football program will get a $69 million shot in the arm, as the school’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved a project to improve the program’s football facilities.
The project, according to PennLive, will facelift the Lasch Football Building, the indoor practice facility and the outdoor practice fields.
The $69 million will pay for an expansion to the Nittany Lions’ strength and conditioning space, as well as upgrades to the coaches’ offices and the team’s meeting spaces.
“We need to continue to provide our student-athletes with the quality of facilities that match the national championship-caliber programs we desire across all 31 sports,” AD Sandy Barbour said in a statement earlier this week. “We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve received and will continue to seek, for the Football Excellence Fund. Our passionate community clearly see the renovations to the Lasch Building and the football complex as essential resources our students need to achieve great success in the classroom and competition.”
The outdoor practice fields will see a leveling of the grass, a rotation of the turf to accommodate multiple orientations of the fields and construction of permanent filming platforms, and construction of an outdoor training hill. Holuba Hall, Penn State’s indoor facility, will net renovations to its restrooms and “other spectator amenities.”
Construction is slated to begin this summer.
A big fish just splashed in the graduate transfer quarterback pond.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters will leave Ann Arbor to pursue playing time elsewhere, according to multiple reports on Saturday. SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic was the first to report the news, while Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press adds Peters will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
A 4-star member of Michigan’s 2016 recruiting class — Jim Harbaugh‘s first full haul — Peters redshirted in 2016 appeared in line to be The Guy late in his redshirt freshman season of 2017, evidenced by his start in the Wolverines’ Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina.
But Shea Patterson transferred in and was granted immediate eligibility for the 2018 season, and Peters threw all of two passes as a sophomore. Subsequent quarterback additions of Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton passed Peters on the depth chart, and the hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and his up-tempo, spread scheme weren’t a fit for Peters’ pro-style talents.
As a graduate transfer, the Avon, Ind., native will have two seasons of eligibility to compete immediately for his new school.