Former Texas Tech QB McLane Carter headed to Rutgers

We are in an age where any good original produced in Hollywood now gets at least one sequel, and that phenomenon has now spread from movies to college football. After staging a rip roaring epic in the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia and Oklahoma are set to do it again twice in the future.

As has long been rumored, the programs announced Monday a home-and-home set to be played in 2023 and 2031. The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman, with the return trip set for Sept. 13, 2031 at Sanford Stadium.

“We are especially excited about this series because it helps us celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2023,” OU AD Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Greg McGarity and his staff at Georgia helped us navigate an unusual scheduling circumstance and we are grateful for the diligence and patience. We understand the return game date is later than usual, but very much look forward to taking our program to Athens to play in one of the country’s great venues. As we have said on many occasions, we understand our responsibility to college football fans and tradition to play iconic games. We welcome opportunities such as this one that reinforce our brand and celebrate the historically great programs.”

Both programs are among the most ambitious schedulers in the sport, evidenced by the fact that the Sooners and Bulldogs now have a completed round-robin with Clemson on the books. Georgia and Clemson will renew their rivalry in 2034, 2029-30 and 2032-33, while OU faces Clemson in 2035-36.

In addition to Georgia and Clemson, Oklahoma has aligned future home-and-homes with Tennessee (2020, ’24), Nebraska (2021-22, 2039-30), Michigan (2025-26), LSU (rescheduled for 2027-28, now listed as TBA) and Alabama (2032-33). Georgia has lined up series with UCLA (2025-26), Florida State (2027-28) and Texas (2028-29) in addition to Clemson and Oklahoma, with neutral site games opposite Virginia (2020) and Oregon (2022) on the docket.

The Sooners and Bulldogs have met just once previously. You may remember that game.