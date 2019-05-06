Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt gets contract extension

Texas Tech has been more than satisfied with the work done by Kirby Hocutt as athletics director, so they decided to give him a contract extension. On Monday, Texas Tech formally announced Hocutt had agreed to a two-year contract extension.

“I am sincerely appreciative of the continued trust and support from President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents,” Hocutt said in a released statement. “Texas Tech University and Lubbock have become home for my family and there is not a greater place. I look forward to continuing our work to elevate Texas Tech Athletics to the top echelon of college athletics.”

The contract extension comes with an adjusted salary as well. Hocutt will be given a raise to $1.5 million on an annual basis with a three percent increase each year beginning on Sept. 1, 2019. Hocutt’s new contract runs through Aug. 31, 2027.

The extension comes in an offseason that saw a change within the football program. Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his position as head coach of the Red Raiders, which eventually led to Kingsbury to become the new head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Hocutt hired Matt Wells away from Utah State to be the new head coach of the football program. Of course, Hocutt’s notable coaching hire for the men’s basketball program (Chris Beard) helped lead the Red Raiders to a national championship game appearance at the end of the most recent basketball season. If Campbell works out close to how Beard did for the men’s basketball program, the Red Raiders will be in excellent shape for years to come.

Hocutt also served three years on the College Football Playoff selection committee, where he also served two seasons as the committee’s chairperson. He just concluded his final season on the committee last season.

