Texas Tech DL John Scott III released from hospital

Texas Tech defensive lineman John Scott III has been released from the hospital, a week after he was shot during a party at a Lubbock apartment complex swimming pool.
The school made the announcement on Sunday.
Texas Tech redshirt freshman John Scott III was released from University Medical Center (UMC) Saturday afternoon. He will continue his recovery under the direction of Texas Tech’s medical staff. Texas Tech would once again like to thank the first responders and hospital staff who have treated John over the past week.
The suspect who allegedly shot Scott has turned himself in to police custody. Asia Devine Jackson has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A 19-year-old female was also shot in addition to Scott, but she was treated and released from the hospital on the same day.
A native of Hitchcock, Texas, Scott was a 3-star recruit when he arrived at Texas Tech in 2018.
Mere months after making the decision to transfer to a new program, wide receiver La'Michael Pettway has found his new home at Iowa State. Pettway posted on his Twitter account on Monday he had committed to the Cyclones.
The addition of Pettway certainly helps give the Iowa State receiver depth a boost after losing 1,000-yard receiver Hakeem Butler to the NFL (Arizona Cardinals). Last season, Pettway led Arkansas with 499 receiving yards and 30 receptions. He should be able to slide right into a comfortable spot and become a top target for the Iowa State offense.
As a graduate transfer, Pettway will be eligible right away this fall for the Cyclones, who will continue to be a headache in conference play for Big 12 opponents. Pettway has one year of eligibility remaining.
Former Boston College running back and linebacker Davon Jones is leaving the ACC for the MAC. On Monday, Jones announced with a statement on Twitter he is transferring to Bowling Green.
“Thank you for the great memories BC,” Jones said. I will be transferring to Bowling Green, Extremely excited for this opportunity.”
Jones will be reunited with former Boston College assistant coach Scot Loeffler, who is now the head coach of the Falcons. Loeffler worked with Jones last season as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles so it would seem likely Jones will continue to get chances to run the football with the Falcons.
Jones played in 10 games for Boston College last season, in which he actually played the role of a running back with 12 rushing attempts for 27 yards and three touchdowns. Whether that means he will be asked to carry the football at Bowling Green remains to be seen. Jones also recorded 16 tackles and three tackles for a loss.
Bowling Green had the MAC’s 11th-ranked rushing offense last season with an average of 116.58 rushing yards per game. As a team, Bowling Green scored nine rushing touchdowns in 2018.
As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play right away this fall for Bowling Green.
For the second year in a row, Army’s football team was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump. Trump welcomed the Black Knights to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Monday for a ceremony honoring Army’s latest Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy season. Trump then formally presented Army with the trophy battled for by the three service academy football programs.
Army won the in-season series against Ari Force and Navy in the 2017 season for the first time since 1996. Last season, Army successfully retained the trophy by going 2-0 against Navy and Air Force for a second consecutive season. It was the first time Army had won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy outright in back-to-back seasons in the history of the trophy series started in 1972. (Army won a share of the trophy in 1976 before winning it outright in 1977, but Navy retained the trophy in 1976 because ties go to the academy that won the trophy most recently).
As is tradition, Army presented President Trump with a football helmet and a uniform with the No. 45 on it.
Trump also raised some eyebrows with a comment about potentially allowing service-academy student-athletes having an easier time trying to play in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.
“I’m going to look at doing a waiver for service-academy athletes who can get into the major leagues, like the NFL, hockey, baseball,” Trump said during the ceremony. “And they’ll serve their time after they’re finished with professional sports.”
That’s probably not at all as likely to happen as the Commander In Chief thinks it may be, but it would certainly make things a bit more interesting for the recruiting efforts of Army, Navy, and Air Force. It’s not going to be a game-changer that threatens the power of programs like Alabama or Clemson. But if it allows for an easier potential path to play in the NFL for a player of the caliber of former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds while still allowing to honor a commitment to serve, it could be an idea worth exploring.
Texas Tech has been more than satisfied with the work done by Kirby Hocutt as athletics director, so they decided to give him a contract extension. On Monday, Texas Tech formally announced Hocutt had agreed to a two-year contract extension.
“I am sincerely appreciative of the continued trust and support from President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents,” Hocutt said in a released statement. “Texas Tech University and Lubbock have become home for my family and there is not a greater place. I look forward to continuing our work to elevate Texas Tech Athletics to the top echelon of college athletics.”
The contract extension comes with an adjusted salary as well. Hocutt will be given a raise to $1.5 million on an annual basis with a three percent increase each year beginning on Sept. 1, 2019. Hocutt’s new contract runs through Aug. 31, 2027.
The extension comes in an offseason that saw a change within the football program. Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his position as head coach of the Red Raiders, which eventually led to Kingsbury to become the new head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Hocutt hired Matt Wells away from Utah State to be the new head coach of the football program. Of course, Hocutt’s notable coaching hire for the men’s basketball program (Chris Beard) helped lead the Red Raiders to a national championship game appearance at the end of the most recent basketball season. If Campbell works out close to how Beard did for the men’s basketball program, the Red Raiders will be in excellent shape for years to come.
Hocutt also served three years on the College Football Playoff selection committee, where he also served two seasons as the committee’s chairperson. He just concluded his final season on the committee last season.