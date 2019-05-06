WATCH: Kentucky DL Joshua Paschal raises melanoma awareness on ‘Today’

Kentucky defensive lineman Joshua Pachal appeared on “Today,” well, today, as part of skin cancer awareness month. Paschal joined with wife and mother Tracy Callahan to share their respective stories on how they discovered, dealt with and ultimately dispatched skin cancer.
Paschal’s story is remarkable in that melanoma typically does not manifest in African-Americans, and especially not in low-exposure areas such as the bottom of the foot, where his cancer was discovered. He was diagnosed in August and underwent treatment throughout the season; he did not suit up for Big Blue until a Nov. 17 win over Middle Tennessee. He appeared in three games after playing in all 13 contests as a true freshman in 2017.
“Growing up, and being so young, I never thought of cancer – period. And I am an African-American male, so I never thought of skin cancer as a possibility,” Paschal said. “I was really ignorant to what it even was, so I had to learn more about it just to even know what I was going through.”
Paschal is now cancer free, though he’s still undergoing immunotherapy treatments to ensure the cancer does not return — along with using his platform to help others avoid the disease.
For the second year in a row, Army’s football team was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump. Trump welcomed the Black Knights to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Monday for a ceremony honoring Army’s latest Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy season. Trump then formally presented Army with the trophy battled for by the three service academy football programs.
Army won the in-season series against Ari Force and Navy in the 2017 season for the first time since 1996. Last season, Army successfully retained the trophy by going 2-0 against Navy and Air Force for a second consecutive season. It was the first time Army had won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy outright in back-to-back seasons in the history of the trophy series started in 1972. (Army won a share of the trophy in 1976 before winning it outright in 1977, but Navy retained the trophy in 1976 because ties go to the academy that won the trophy most recently).
As is tradition, Army presented President Trump with a football helmet and a uniform with the No. 45 on it.
Trump also raised some eyebrows with a comment about potentially allowing service-academy student-athletes having an easier time trying to play in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.
“I’m going to look at doing a waiver for service-academy athletes who can get into the major leagues, like the NFL, hockey, baseball,” Trump said during the ceremony. “And they’ll serve their time after they’re finished with professional sports.”
That’s probably not at all as likely to happen as the Commander In Chief thinks it may be, but it would certainly make things a bit more interesting for the recruiting efforts of Army, Navy, and Air Force. It’s not going to be a game-changer that threatens the power of programs like Alabama or Clemson. But if it allows for an easier potential path to play in the NFL for a player of the caliber of former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds while still allowing to honor a commitment to serve, it could be an idea worth exploring.
Texas Tech has been more than satisfied with the work done by Kirby Hocutt as athletics director, so they decided to give him a contract extension. On Monday, Texas Tech formally announced Hocutt had agreed to a two-year contract extension.
“I am sincerely appreciative of the continued trust and support from President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents,” Hocutt said in a released statement. “Texas Tech University and Lubbock have become home for my family and there is not a greater place. I look forward to continuing our work to elevate Texas Tech Athletics to the top echelon of college athletics.”
The contract extension comes with an adjusted salary as well. Hocutt will be given a raise to $1.5 million on an annual basis with a three percent increase each year beginning on Sept. 1, 2019. Hocutt’s new contract runs through Aug. 31, 2027.
The extension comes in an offseason that saw a change within the football program. Kliff Kingsbury was relieved of his position as head coach of the Red Raiders, which eventually led to Kingsbury to become the new head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Hocutt hired Matt Wells away from Utah State to be the new head coach of the football program. Of course, Hocutt’s notable coaching hire for the men’s basketball program (Chris Beard) helped lead the Red Raiders to a national championship game appearance at the end of the most recent basketball season. If Campbell works out close to how Beard did for the men’s basketball program, the Red Raiders will be in excellent shape for years to come.
Hocutt also served three years on the College Football Playoff selection committee, where he also served two seasons as the committee’s chairperson. He just concluded his final season on the committee last season.
We are in an age where any good original produced in Hollywood now gets at least one sequel, and that phenomenon has now spread from movies to college football. After staging a rip roaring epic in the 2018 Rose Bowl, Georgia and Oklahoma are set to do it again twice in the future.
As has long been rumored, the programs announced Monday a home-and-home set to be played in 2023 and 2031. The 2023 game will take place Sept. 9 in Norman, with the return trip set for Sept. 13, 2031 at Sanford Stadium.
“We are especially excited about this series because it helps us celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2023,” OU AD Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “Greg McGarity and his staff at Georgia helped us navigate an unusual scheduling circumstance and we are grateful for the diligence and patience. We understand the return game date is later than usual, but very much look forward to taking our program to Athens to play in one of the country’s great venues. As we have said on many occasions, we understand our responsibility to college football fans and tradition to play iconic games. We welcome opportunities such as this one that reinforce our brand and celebrate the historically great programs.”
Both programs are among the most ambitious schedulers in the sport, evidenced by the fact that the Sooners and Bulldogs now have a completed round-robin with Clemson on the books. Georgia and Clemson will renew their rivalry in 2034, 2029-30 and 2032-33, while OU faces Clemson in 2035-36.
In addition to Georgia and Clemson, Oklahoma has aligned future home-and-homes with Tennessee (2020, ’24), Nebraska (2021-22, 2039-30), Michigan (2025-26), LSU (rescheduled for 2027-28, now listed as TBA) and Alabama (2032-33). Georgia has lined up series with UCLA (2025-26), Florida State (2027-28) and Texas (2028-29) in addition to Clemson and Oklahoma, with neutral site games opposite Virginia (2020) and Oregon (2022) on the docket.
The Sooners and Bulldogs have met just once previously. You may remember that game.
As the old saying goes, there must be a McLane in Lubbock. (Or something like that.) So, with ex-Nevada wide receiver McLane Mannix now in place at Texas Tech, former Red Raiders quarterback McLane Carter is now free to leave.
Carter announced his intent to leave Texas Tech last month, but on Sunday evening he revealed his destination, and what a destination it is.
A Gilmer, Texas, native, Carter began his college career at Tyler Junior College before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2017 season. In nine games over two seasons, he completed 51-of-97 passes for 677 yards with four touchdowns against four interceptions.
Those admittedly middling numbers are Heisman-level compared to what Rutgers returns. The Scarlet Knights sank or swam with true freshman Artur Sitowski last season and he mostly swam, hitting 49.1 percent of his 273 passes for 1,158 yards (4.2 per attempt) with four touchdowns against 18 interceptions. As a team, Rutgers threw five touchdowns and 22 interceptions en route to a 1-11 finish. The Knights’ 78.84 pass efficiency rating was the second-worst in the past 10 years.