WATCH: Kentucky DL Joshua Paschal raises melanoma awareness on ‘Today’

For the second year in a row, Army’s football team was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump. Trump welcomed the Black Knights to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Monday for a ceremony honoring Army’s latest Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy season. Trump then formally presented Army with the trophy battled for by the three service academy football programs.

Army won the in-season series against Ari Force and Navy in the 2017 season for the first time since 1996. Last season, Army successfully retained the trophy by going 2-0 against Navy and Air Force for a second consecutive season. It was the first time Army had won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy outright in back-to-back seasons in the history of the trophy series started in 1972. (Army won a share of the trophy in 1976 before winning it outright in 1977, but Navy retained the trophy in 1976 because ties go to the academy that won the trophy most recently).

President @realDonaldTrump welcomed the @ArmyWP_Football Black Knights to the White House today, where he presented them with the Commander-in-Chief's trophy! 🏈 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UPvxvlISCF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2019

"When you play for Army, you're taught the courage to take a hit, the strength to sacrifice for your team, and the grit to fight for every single inch." pic.twitter.com/kpyGQWRjkO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2019

As is tradition, Army presented President Trump with a football helmet and a uniform with the No. 45 on it.

Trump also raised some eyebrows with a comment about potentially allowing service-academy student-athletes having an easier time trying to play in the NFL or other professional sports leagues.

“I’m going to look at doing a waiver for service-academy athletes who can get into the major leagues, like the NFL, hockey, baseball,” Trump said during the ceremony. “And they’ll serve their time after they’re finished with professional sports.”

That’s probably not at all as likely to happen as the Commander In Chief thinks it may be, but it would certainly make things a bit more interesting for the recruiting efforts of Army, Navy, and Air Force. It’s not going to be a game-changer that threatens the power of programs like Alabama or Clemson. But if it allows for an easier potential path to play in the NFL for a player of the caliber of former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds while still allowing to honor a commitment to serve, it could be an idea worth exploring.

