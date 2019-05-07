Bowling Green replaces assistant lost to NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly a month later, Scot Loeffler‘s first coaching staff at Bowling Green is whole again.

In the middle of last month, it was confirmed that Jim Hermann would be leaving the MAC school and returning to the NFL. Monday, the Falcons announced that Steve Morrison has been hired by Loeffler as Hermann’s replacement.

Morrison will serve as the team’s linebackers coach and also carry the title of associate head coach.

A former All-Big Ten linebacker at Michigan, Morrison’s last job at any level of football came at Syracuse in 2012. In January of 2013, it was announced that Morrison would be leaving his post as the Orange’s linebackers coach for personal reasons.

Morrison has also spent time on coaching staffs at Western Michigan (2005-09) and Eastern Michigan (2010-11).