BYU makes addition of South Carolina transfer Ty’Son Williams official

I guess you can consider this door unofficially shut — although, when it comes to the Illini and transfers this offseason, there are no guarantees.

Matt Fink confirmed last month that he had decided to leave USC and place his name into the NCAA transfer database, although he did state at the time that he would be open to a return to the Trojans if he couldn’t find a better option. Nearly three weeks later, it’s being reported that Fink has found what he deems to be a better option and decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Illinois.

Former Glendora and USC QB Matt Fink is headed to Illinois. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 6, 2019

The reports of Fink’s move to the Fighting Illini comes just a couple of days after fellow quarterback MJ Rivers announced on social media that he would be transferring from the Illini.

A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Fink would come to Illinois as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility, and would compete for the starting job with redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor and true freshman Isaiah Williams if the move to Champaign comes to fruition.