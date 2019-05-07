Colorado State landing spot for Troy transfer Tron Folsom

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another hour, yet another college football player has found his newest forever (for now) home.

Colorado State is the latest program to benefit from the bursting-at-the-seams NCAA transfer database, with Tron Folsom confirming on his personal Twitter account Monday evening that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career with the Rams. The linebacker had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Troy.

As Folsom will head to Fort Collins as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible immediately for the Rams this coming season.

Each of the past two seasons, Folsom led the Trojans in tackles and was fourth on the squad in tackles for loss. The Georgia native also earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors both of those years.