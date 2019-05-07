Colorado State landing spot for Troy transfer Tron Folsom

Another hour, yet another college football player has found his newest forever (for now) home.
Colorado State is the latest program to benefit from the bursting-at-the-seams NCAA transfer database, with Tron Folsom confirming on his personal Twitter account Monday evening that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career with the Rams. The linebacker had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Troy.
As Folsom will head to Fort Collins as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible immediately for the Rams this coming season.
Each of the past two seasons, Folsom led the Trojans in tackles and was fourth on the squad in tackles for loss. The Georgia native also earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors both of those years.
Former Ohio State quarterback Matthew Baldwin will transfer to TCU, according to a report Tuesday from 247Sports.
Baldwin will apply for immediate eligibility, according to the report. Considering Tate Martell was granted immediate eligibility when leaving Columbus for Miami, one stands to reason Baldwin should meet the same fate — provided he has the right lawyer.
Baldwin is a product of powerhouse Lake Travis High School in Austin, the school that produced Baker Mayfield. The Cavaliers are on a decade-plus long streak of producing nothing but FBS quarterbacks; Baldwin followed Baylor signal caller Charlie Brewer and was succeeded by current Texas commit Hudson Card. In one season as Lake Travis’ starter (where he threw to former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson), Baldwin compiled more than 4,000 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and hit over 70 percent of his passes before injuring his knee in the state semifinals.
That knee injury knocked him out for the 2018 season — he would have sat behind Dwayne Haskins and Martell anyway — and Baldwin lost Ohio State’s 2019 quarterback derby to insta-transfer Justin Fields.
Baldwin will find an open quarterback depth chart at TCU, where — this is becoming a theme here — incumbent Shawn Robinson transferred to Missouri after an up-and-down, injury-shortened debut as the Frogs’ starting quarterback.
He’ll compete with Kansas State graduate transfer Alex Delton and rising junior Mike Collins, who transferred in from Penn, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan.
Cal was so pleased by the 5-7 to 7-6 jump in Justin Wilcox‘s second season as head coach that the powers that be up and gave him a new contract. The deal was agreed to back in December, and we now have the details thanks to Cal Bears Maven.
After earning a paltry $1.5 million in 2018, last in the Pac-12 according to USA Today, Wilcox will leap to $2.5 million this year. After that, his salary moves to $3.05 million in 2020 and continues climbing to $3.6 million by 2023, the final year of the contract.
All told, Wilcox is set to earn at least $15.9 million in guaranteed salary, so long as he remains Cal’s head coach through the life of the contract.
The bonus structure ranges from $25,000 for reaching bowl eligibility to $500,000 for an undefeated regular season. Should Wilcox lead Cal to an undefeated national championship in 2023 (stay with me here), he would earn at least $4.5 million when accounting for bonuses — or half of Dabo Swinney‘s regular salary.
If you had Appalachian State as this hour’s beneficiary of the portal, collect your winnings on your way out the door.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Keishawn Watson wrote that he has “decided to pursue my [Master’s degree] and play my last year at Appalachian State University.” As indicated in the post, Watson has already graduated from Western Michigan, from where he transferred earlier this offseason.
During his time with the Broncos, Watson caught 68 passes for 728 yards and nine touchdowns. After leading the team with 41 receptions in 2017, his 25 catches were good for fourth. In that 2017 season, he was seventh in the MAC with seven receiving touchdowns.
The backfield cavalry expected to head to Lincoln has one obstacle to navigate before he officially joins Scott Frost’s squad.
Nebraska confirmed in mid-January that Dedrick Mills had signed with the Big Ten school and would play for the Cornhuskers in 2019. The junior college All-American committed to the Cornhuskers in the summer of last year but didn’t put pen to paper during the early signing period in December.
While Mills has already graduated from Garden City Community College, he did not participate in spring practice with the rest of his future Cornhusker teammates. Monday, Mills’ junior college head coach explained to the Lincoln Journal Star that the standout running back needs to bump-up his grade point average in order to enroll at his new university.
“[H]e’s there [at GCCC] trying to get his GPA up,” Jeff Sims told the Journal Star. “The issue isn’t needing credits. The issue is GPA. You have to have a 2.5 to transfer to Division I. It’s not like back in the day when you needed to just graduate.
“He’s working to raise that GPA. The problem is, the more classes you take, the better grades you have to get.”
The classroom issue continues a trend of off-field hiccups experienced by Mills the past couple of years.
In August of 2017, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently learned that the dismissal stemmed from failed drug tests — three to be specific.
During the Early Signing Period late last year, Mills was in court addressing a failure to appear citation he received after being charged in July with driving on a suspended driver’s license. He received probation over that incident.
In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers., with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games.